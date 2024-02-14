FOOTBALL

Ex-Hogs selected for combine

Five University of Arkansas players from the 2023 squad and one former Razorback are among the 321 prospects who have been invited to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine on Feb. 26 through March 4 in Indianapolis.

Offensive linemen Brady Latham and Beaux Limmer, defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat, cornerback Dwight McGlothern and kicker Cam Little received invitations off the 2023 roster. South Carolina tight end Trey Knox, a four-year Razorback (2019-22), was also chosen.

Former SEC standouts dot the invite list, including a group of four quarterbacks in Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels of LSU, Kentucky's Devin Leary, Tennessee's Joe Milton and South Carolina's Spencer Rattler. Other quarterbacks on the list include 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of Southern Cal, Florida State's Jordan Travis, Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, North Carolina's Drake Maye, BYU's Kedon Slovis and former Auburn standout Bo Nix of Oregon, who was born in Arkadelphia.

Live coverage of the combine will begin on the NFL Network on Feb. 29.

-- Tom Murphy

Fogleman returns to Malvern

After more than a decade away, 2022 Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Coach of the year John Fogleman is headed back to Malvern.

Fogleman rejuvenated the Leopards' program when he took over in 2007, leading them to 43 wins in six seasons, five playoff appearances and a spot in the 2011 Class 4A championship game.

He left Malvern in 2013 for Little Rock Catholic, where he won 54 games, including seven last season. In 2022, Fogleman and the Rockets put together the schools' first undefeated regular season, clinching the 6A-East Conference title and advancing to the state semifinals.

Malvern won the 2022 Class 4A state championship and advanced to the second round last season, losing to eventual champion Harding Academy.

Fogleman replaces JD Plumlee, who left to take the same position at Central Arkansas Christian.

-- Sam Lane

TRACK AND FIELD

Maru's debut merits SEC honor

University of Arkansas distance runner Peter Maru's record-breaking performance in the 5,000 meters earned him freshman of the week honors from the SEC on Tuesday.

Maru's time of 13 minutes, 17.86 seconds made him the top collegiate runner at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational at Boston University. He finished third overall behind professionals Ahmed Muhumed (13:16.99) and Anthony Rotich (13:17.52).

Maru bettered the school record of 13:24.32 set by teammate Patrick Kiprop in 2023. He ranks eighth among collegiate runners this season and is 18th on the all-time collegiate list.

GOLF

SAU men finish 10th

The Southern Arkansas men's team shot a 14-over 302 on Tuesday, falling one spot to finish in 10th place as a team at the Houston Classic in Humble, Texas.

SAU's round of 302 matched its second round score on Monday. The Muleriders shot eight birdies as a team, with two each from Caleb Miller, Connor Harrington and Will Blake. Miller finished with a 72 and finished at 7-over 223, which was good for 14th place individually, while Harrington shot his second consecutive 73.

The Muleriders' next tournament will be the Oak Tree Invitational hosted by Central Oklahoma on March 18-19 in Edmond, Okla.

BASEBALL

Harding duo honored by GAC

Harding University catcher and designated hitter Collin Helms was honored by the Great American Conference on Tuesday as its co-player of the week, while pitcher Maddox Long was named the conference's pitcher of the week.

Helms, who shared the honor with Alex Schroeder of Oklahoma Baptist, had four multi-hit games in the Bisons' sweep of Southwest Baptist. He tallied four doubles, a triple and a home run with a 1.214 slugging percentage in the series. He drove in 6 runs, scored 6 times and had a .625 on-base percentage.

Long had a career-high 11 strikeouts and limited Southwest Baptist to 1 hit over 7 innings Friday. He recorded five consecutive strikeouts in the first two innings and the lone hit, an infield single, came in the fifth inning. Long has 17 strikeouts in his first two starts this season totaling 12 1/3 innings of work.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services