Suspect named in Feb. 1 homicide in Sherwood

Sherwood police on Wednesday identified a person wanted in connection to a Feb. 1 killing, although details in the case remained limited.

A news release posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, identified Darin Bennett as the suspect in a shooting in the 8500 block of East Woodruff Avenue on the evening of Feb. 1 that left one person dead.

The release did not give Bennett's age or city of residence, although it stated he was last known to be in Sherwood or Little Rock. Police have still not provided any information about the person killed that day.

The killing involved a vehicle chase and gunshots fired, the release states, without giving further details.

A spokeswoman for Sherwood police on Wednesday said she would refer questions about the incident to another police official, but did not provide any information on the incident.