Teenager arrested in shooting at SAU Tech

The Arkansas State Police on Tuesday evening arrested a teenager who shot a man Monday at a Southern Arkansas University Tech dormitory, a news release states.

Neither the suspect nor the victim in the shooting at the university's Highland Dormitory were affiliated with the university in Camden, the release states. The release identified neither of them.

The 17-year-old Magnolia resident will face as an adult charges of first-degree battery, aggravated assault and having a firearm on a school campus, the release states.

The victim, who is 20 years old, was treated at an area hospital for injuries not thought to be life-threatening, the release states.

University police and the Calhoun County sheriff's office requested state police assistance shortly after responding to the shooting around 10:30 Monday morning, the news release states.

Students in need of support can speak with a counselor by getting in touch with the Office of Student Services, a news release acknowledging the arrest from university spokeswoman Rachal Joe states.