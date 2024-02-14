UA-Fayetteville faculty senate approves 2026-27 academic calendar

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville faculty senate unanimously approved a 2026-27 academic calendar during a meeting Wednesday.

The calendar still needs the approval of Chancellor Charles Robinson, but "I can't remember a time" when a chancellor rejected a calendar approved by the faculty senate, said Provost Terry Martin.

"We try to get involved on the front end" to avoid any discrepancies with the calendar later in the process, he said.

The 2026-27 academic calendar includes an Aug. 17, 2026 start date for the fall term, final exams for the fall term the week of Dec. 7-11, winter commencement Dec. 12, final exams for the second semester from May 10-14, 2027, and spring commencement of May 15, 2027. The faculty senate gave its initial imprimatur to the calendar when it was first introduced during last month's meeting.

This academic year, classes started Aug. 21, 2023, with final exams Dec. 11-15 and winter commencement Dec. 16. Final exams are May 6-10, and commencement is May 11.

The first day of classes for 2024-25 is scheduled to be Aug. 19, with exams Dec. 9-13 and then May 5-9, 2025, and commencement Dec. 14, then May 10, 2025.

For 2025-26, classes are set to start Aug. 18, 2025, with finals Dec. 8-12 and commencement Dec. 13, 2025. Spring commencement will be May 9, 2026, with final exams the prior week.

Fulbright dean search

Martin also updated the senate on this year's remaining unfilled deanship, that of the J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences.

Finalists presenting on campus beginning Thursday are Stephanie Ricker Schulte, an associate dean for the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences, a professor of communication, and a faculty affiliate for the interdisciplinary comparative literature and cultural studies program; Brian Raines, a professor of mathematics and the associate dean for research, operations and strategic planning in the College of Arts & Sciences at Baylor University; and David D. Perlmutter, a professor in the College of Media & Communication at Texas Tech University, where he served as dean from 2013-2023.

Fulbright College is the largest and most diverse academic unit on campus with three schools, 16 departments and more than 30 academic programs and research centers, according to the university. It also provides the core curriculum for all undergraduates.

Jason Battles, dean of Libraries, chairs the search committee. Kathy Sloan, a former chair of the Department of History and a faculty member since August 2004, has been serving as interim dean since 2022, appointed when the erstwhile dean, Todd Shields, departed to become chancellor of Arkansas State University.

Ongoing studies

Martin also told faculty to prepare to be surveyed -- perhaps multiple times -- for an ongoing space utilization study at the university, the goal of which is to better utilize existing space to serve growing enrollment "without having to build new buildings."

Martin added that "we're moving as quickly as we can" on an ongoing class and compensation study, "trying to get it right, hopefully [finishing it] by July 1."

As part of an emphasis on making the university an employer of choice, the university announced a classification and compensation project -- which is being led by Michelle Hargis Wolfe, who was hired early last year as the university's first "chief people officer" -- for staff roles in 2022 and has partnered with Huron Consulting Group for the work, according to the university. UA-Fayetteville has also sought feedback from stakeholders across campus to revamp the university's job classification architecture for staff roles and to evaluate the university's compensation structure.

The project team has been working with a variety of subject-matter experts across campus to establish job families for staff roles that more consistently represent responsibilities and ultimately create clearer paths to development and career advancement, according to the university. The team is also refining the university's compensation philosophy to better attract, inspire and retain talent.

"We're bringing people on the [lower end of the salary scale] up, a market adjustment," Martin said. "It's not that everybody will get a raise."

The university is also working on a compensation study for faculty -- "class" is not necessary, as faculty roles are already well defined -- and one for graduate students who work for the university, to address their stipends, he said.

"These are not easy things to do, but they are important things to do," Martin added.