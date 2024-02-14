UNDER THE RADAR: Paris' Annabelle Perry

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's prospect is Paris guard Annabelle Perry.

Class: 2025

Position: Shooting guard

Size: 5-10

Stats: Averaging 21.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 3 steals, 1.1 blocks and 3.8 deflections, and shooting 50.2 % from the field, including 29.2 % from behind the three-point line.

Coach John Vire:

“She’s a tall, athletic kid. She can score on all three levels of the floor. She can go get rebounds over the bigs. She’s an all-around player. Defensively, she’s long and creates turnovers by getting deflections.”

College position:

“She’ll be like a 2-guard shooting guard. We have her running the point for us. but I think her natural position is playing off the ball. But college-wise, I think she’ll play more off the ball trying to get her offense going that way.”