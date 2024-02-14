Woman, child found on North Little Rock on-ramp were slain, police say

North Little Rock police have opened a homicide investigation after a woman and her infant son were found dead Tuesday on an interstate on-ramp, a Wednesday news release states.

Authorities did not say what led them to conclude that Teangela Tate, 27, of Jacksonville and Noel Mott, who was about 2 months old, were slain, nor did they provide a cause of death Wednesday.

Officers responding around 9:47 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a possible dead person on an Interstate 440 on-ramp from Arkansas 165 found the two dead, along with another child who was hurt.

The second boy, who is 1 year old, was in the hospital with critical injuries Wednesday, the release states. Tate is the mother of both of the children, police determined. The release did not identify the older child.

Autopsy results for Tate and her younger son were still pending Wednesday, the release states. Authorities did not identify any suspects in the killing Wednesday.