Arkansas Board of Corrections confirms Wallace as secretary

The Arkansas Board of Corrections voted Thursday to confirm Department of Corrections Chief of Staff Lindsay Wallace as the agency's new secretary.

The board voted in favor of Wallace's designation after going into executive session for about 40 minutes during a special board meeting.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Wallace as her choice for the role Feb. 8, although the Department of Corrections needed to confirm the appointment before Wallace could take on the role. Prior to her announcement, the Republican governor met with Board of Corrections Chairman Benny Magness and spoke with each of the board's members.

Wallace began working with the state in 2007, writing policy for the Department of Human Services before shifting to the Arkansas Sentencing Commission's legal section two years later. She joined the Department of Corrections in 2019 as the state Sentencing Commission director, and began in her role as chief of staff for the agency in 2020.

Sanders has said Wallace's appointment would place the Department of Corrections under "qualified leadership."

"I know that Lindsay has the experience to lead the department and will work diligently to expand prison capacity and end the failed policy of catch and early release," Sanders said in the news release initially announcing her choice for the role.

Former Department of Corrections Secretary Joe Profiri was fired by the board in the tumult that began after the body refused to open as many temporary beds at state prisons as Profiri and Sanders requested. Just hours after his termination, Sanders hired Profiri as a special adviser in her office with a salary of $201,699.89.

While the board voted Jan. 31 to hire Eddie Joe Williams as the agency's interim secretary, the former state senator announced less than a week later that he would not take on the role. At the time, Magness expressed regret at Williams' decision but said the board would "keep trying" to find someone "with the ability to bring us all together."

Following Wallace's appointment by the governor, Magness said he appreciated the governor for meeting with him Wednesday and for nominating the chief of staff as secretary.