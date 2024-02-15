The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF FEB. 14 , 2024

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CV-23-62. Jeffrey Parsons v. Virginia Griffin, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CR-23-270. Heather Long v. State of Arkansas, from Miller County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Thyer and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-22-333. Kenneth Colley v. Audrey Colley, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Greenwood District. Dismissed. Thyer and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CR-23-201. Jermaine Lawson v. State of Arkansas, from Clark County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Harrison, C.J., and Hixson, J., agree.

CV-23-571. Natalie Jones v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Hixson, J., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-22-510. LNH One, LLC, d/b/a Barnes Healthcare; GL Nursing, LLC; Marsh Pointe Management, LLC; Lindsey Clyburn, Individually and as Administrator of LNH One, LLC, d/b/a Barnes Healthcare; Christopher Brogdon; and John Doe Defendants 1 Through 10 v. Tara Gaspar, as Special Administrator of the Estate of Patty Jane Holder, Deceased; and on Behalf of the Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of Patty Jane Holder, from Lonoke County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Wood, JJ., agree.

CV-23-595. Brooke Hall v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Miller County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Wood, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CR-23-302. Tony Stevens v. State of Arkansas, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed. Barrett and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CR-23-303. Tony Stevens v. State of Arkansas, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed; remanded for resentencing. Barrett and Murphy, JJ., agree.

E-22-608. Angela Rice v. Director, Division of Workforce Services; and Thrifty Car Sales of Fort Smith, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Reversed and remanded. Barrett and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-23-55. Rickie Nash v. State of Arkansas, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Abramson, J., agree.

CR-23-56. Rickie Nash v. State of Arkansas, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Abramson, J., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CR-23-296. Tony Stevens v. State of Arkansas, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Barrett, JJ., agree.

CV-22-554. Paul Gunn v. Steve Wortman, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixteenth Division. Reversed. Klappenbach and Barrett, JJ., agree.

CV-23-620. Reginald Mull v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Crittenden County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-23-48. Tristen Waller v. State of Arkansas, from Union County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Thyer, JJ., agree.

CR-23-190. Demond Davis v. State of Arkansas, from Lonoke County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Thyer, JJ., agree.

CV-23-584. Larry Jackson v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Eighth Division. Affirmed. Gruber and Thyer, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CR-23-445. Derrick Nixon v. State of Arkansas, from Desha County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CR-23-449. Daniel Robert McMahen v. State of Arkansas, from Columbia County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-22-425. Matthew Forrest v. Allyssa Thomlinson, from Pope County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Abramson, Virden, Gladwin, and Brown, JJ., agree. Harrison, C.J., and Klappenbach, Gruber, and Thyer, JJ., dissent.

CV-22-426. Matthew Forrest v. Buck Fleming, from Pope County Circuit Court. Reversed. Abramson, Virden, Gladwin, and Brown, JJ., agree. Harrison, C.J., and Klappenbach, Gruber, and Thyer, JJ., dissent.

JUDGE WENDY SCHOLTENS WOOD

CR-23-291. Carl Rorie v. State of Arkansas, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed. Virden and Gladwin, JJ., agree.

CR-23-293. Carl Rorie v. State of Arkansas, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed. Virden and Gladwin, JJ., agree.