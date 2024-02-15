Arkansas State Police seize nearly 200 pounds of illegal marijuana in 3 traffic stops

State troopers seized nearly 200 pounds of marijuana in three recent traffic stops, according to a news release from the Arkansas State Police.

The first stop occurred in Little Rock at the 65th Street exit of Interstate 30 on Feb. 8 at approximately 9:15 a.m., according to a Thursday news release. Troopers seized 38 vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana, each weighing approximately 1 pound.

The driver, Viet Quoc Truong, of Arlington, Texas was arrested and transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center. He has been charged with felony furnishing, possessing or using prohibited articles, felony possession of controlled substances and felony intent to deliver in connection with the seized marijuana.

On Feb. 8 at approximately 11:25 a.m. a trooper making a traffic stop on Interstate 40 in Conway County detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to the release. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of two large bags of marijuana weighing a total of 62 pounds.

The driver, Anouphab Thairathom, of Las Vegas, was taken into custody and transported to the Conway County Detention Center. Thairathom is charged with felony possession with the purpose to deliver a controlled substance and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

The third seizure occurred on Friday at approximately 5 p.m. during a traffic stop on I-40 in Conway County. According to the news release, a K-9 unit alerted troopers to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. After a search, 94 1-pound packages of marijuana were found and seized.

The driver, Frederick Diehl, of El Portal, Fla., was arrested and transported to the Conway County Detention Center. Diehl was charged with felony possession with the purpose to deliver a controlled substance and felony possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with the seized drugs.