Big men, long shots lift Tigers

AUBURN, Ala. -- Jaylin Williams scored 23 points and Johni Broome added 21 to lead No. 13 Auburn to a 101-61 blowout of 11th-ranked South Carolina on Wednesday night, the Tigers' most lopsided win over a ranked team.

The Tigers (20-5, 9-3) rolled to a 22-point halftime lead and snapped South Carolina's seven-game winning streak. They moved into a second-place tie with the Gamecocks (21-4, 9-3) in the league standings, just behind Alabama at 9-2.

Both big men for Auburn did much of their damage from long range, and the team secured its sixth 20-win season in the last seven years.

Williams shot 5 of 7 on three-pointers, making four in the first half. Broome was 4 of 5 and drained all three attempts in the second half.

Tre Donaldson had 11 points and Chad Baker-Mazara added 10 for the Tigers, who blitzed the SEC's leading defense. The Gamecocks came in allowing just 64 points per game and hadn't permitted more than 77.

Meechie Johnson had 22 points for the Gamecocks but was called for a technical foul after shoving Baker-Mazara late.

Collin Murray-Boyles added 19 points and seven rebounds for South Carolina. The freshman was coming off a 31-point performance against Vanderbilt when he made 14 of 17 shots. B.J. Mack scored 14.

The Tigers got off to a blazing start, building a 50-28 halftime lead capped by Baker-Mazara's three-pointer with two seconds left. Williams made three consecutive three-pointers during one sequence after Auburn took control with an 18-3 run.

South Carolina did manage to cut it to 16 early in the second half but Broome scored Auburn's next eight points, including a pair of three-pointers. The margin just kept growing wider from there.

The teams have met 50 times, and this was the first time both entered the game ranked.

NO. 1 UCONN101,

DePAUL 65

Alex Karaban scored 21 points, and No. 1 UConn rolled to its 13th consecutive win, beating DePaul.

Karaban nailed five three-pointers -- one shy of his career high -- after scoring 25 in a romp at Georgetown last week, and the Huskies (23-2, 13-1) wasted little time burying the Blue Demons (3-21, 0-13). They took control in the opening minutes and never looked back. UConn faces a stiffer test when it hosts No. 4 Marquette on Saturday.

Stephon Castle had 15 points and six assists for UConn and Cam Spencer added 14 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

Jaden Henley scored 15 for DePaul. But the Blue Demons lost their 12th consecutive game and sixth since interim Coach Matt Brady took over for the fired Tony Stubblefield.

UConn showed why it's at the top of the AP poll for the fifth week in a row, grabbing a 52-29 halftime lead.

They were up 22-7 after Spencer nailed a three-pointer and Jaylin Stewart broke for a layup just over eight minutes into the game. And with a 31-18 lead, they put this one away with a 13-2 run.

Karaban started it when he made a jumper with 7:15 left in the half. Hassan Diarra went the distance for a layup following a steal to make it a 20-point game. Spencer pulled up for a jumper in the lane, and Tristen Newton scored on a put-back, making it 44-20 with just over four minutes left in the half.

TOP 25 WOMEN

In women's Top 25 action Wednesday night, Jacy Sheldon had 23 points and Cotie McMahon added 20 and 10 rebounds as No. 2 Ohio State pulled away early and raced to its 12th consecutive win, an 80-47 rout of Nebraska. The Buckeyes (22-3, 13-1) this week tied their highest ranking in the AP Top 25 in school history and sit atop the Big Ten standings with three regular-season games left, including a prime-time finale with Caitlin Clark and Iowa on March 3. The then-No. 2 Hawkeyes were defeated by Nebraska last weekend, but the Huskers (16-9, 8-6) never got close to pulling off another signature win on Wednesday. Huskers leading Alexis Markowski (16.4 points per game) paced her team with just nine points, but the 6-3 forward pulled down 16 rebounds. ... Madison Booker had 23 points and seven rebounds, DeYona Gaston added 21 points and eight rebounds and No. 5 Texas beat Houston 82-66. Booker scored 12 first-half points, including six in the second quarter, as Texas (23-3, 10-3) built a 39-24 halftime lead. She finished 9-of-13 shooting. Laila Blair scored 23 points on 9-of-24 shooting for Houston (12-12, 3-10) to become the ninth player in program history to score 1,500 points. ... Addy Brown and Audi Crooks each scored 20 points as Iowa State knocked off No. 7 Kansas State 96-93 in double overtime. The Cyclones (14-9, 8-5) made 10 consecutive free throws in the final 36 seconds of the second overtime period, including Brown's four makes. Ayoka Lee and Serena Sundell both scored 20 points for Kansas State (21-4, 10-3). ... Mackenzie Holmes scored 24 points in her first game since become Indiana's all-time leading scorer and the 14th-ranked Hoosiers turned back Wisconsin 68-54. Holmes had 10 points in the fourth quarter to ensure Indiana's 10th-consecutive win over the Badgers and pushed her career total to 2,389 points. Next in her sight are the Hoosier men's top two, Steve Alford (2,438) and Calbert Chaney (2,613). Sara Scalia scored 15 points for Indiana (21-3, 12-2). ... Sophomore Kiersten Johnson had a career-high 20 points off the bench and No. 23 Oklahoma pulled away from No. 21 Baylor in the fourth quarter to win its ninth in a row, 84-73. Payton Verhulst had 16 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists and 6 blocks for the Sooners (18-6, 12-1). ... Paige Bueckers had 20 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists, Aaliyah Edwards added 16 points and 10 rebounds and No. 15 UConn eased past Xavier 86-40. UConn trailed 6-4 before scoring the next 32 points to pull away. UConn extended its 50-13 halftime lead by scoring 19 consecutive points for a 71-18 lead entering the fourth. Xavier scored 22 points in the fourth, with six three-pointers. Ice Brady added 11 points and 14 rebounds for UConn (21-5, 13-0). The Huskies grabbed a season-high 56 rebounds, compared to just 20 for Xavier.

