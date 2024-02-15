Bill Clinton to deliver remarks at citizenship ceremony in Little Rock

Former President Bill Clinton will deliver remarks during a naturalization ceremony in Little Rock next week in honor of Washington's Birthday.

In all, 40 citizenship candidates from 21 countries will participate in the event, according to a news release issued Thursday.

Jerry Addison, the director of the Memphis field office of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, will present the candidates to U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. of the Eastern District of Arkansas for the administration of the Oath of Allegiance, the news release stated.

The event has been scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, at the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave.

"[U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services] often participates in naturalization ceremonies at museums, schools, libraries and other notable locations to celebrate the conclusion of an immigrant's journey to citizenship and honor their commitment," the news release stated. "Special venues not only make these events meaningful for those who have chosen to participate in American democracy and dedicated themselves to the country's future, but they also reflect the strength and spirit of the United States."