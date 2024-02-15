EDITORIAL: Red flags all around

The more details that come out, the more outraged we should all be.
Over the weekend, a woman walked into Joel Osteen's megachurch in Houston with two rifles and a piece of yellow rope that looked like a detonation cord.
OPINION | EDITORIAL
Another ‘completely preventable horror’
Today at 2:53 a.m.
