Fatal Texas crash ends in ER aquarium Barricaded shooter hits 3 D.C. officers 2 vandals arrested at National Archives First lady offers Valentine’s lawn display

Fatal Texas crash ends in ER aquarium

AUSTIN, Texas -- A large aquarium in the lobby of a Texas emergency room likely saved lives when it absorbed the impact of a car that smashed through the entrance, a hospital official said Wednesday.

The crash Tuesday evening at St. David's North Austin Medical Center killed the driver and injured five other people, including two children, one of whom suffered life-threatening injuries.

"The vehicle had direct impact to a very large aquarium that really, I believe, saved lives," Dr. Peter DeYoung, the hospital's chief medical officer, said at a news conference with police and city emergency officials.

The crash is still being investigated, but there is no indication that it was intentional or that the driver had a medical episode right before it happened, police spokeswoman Ariel Crumes said.

Police identified the driver as Michelle Holloway, 57. She was pulled from the car and received CPR, but died in the ER. Authorities declined to provide an update on the conditions of those who were injured.

Photos showed a silver sedan with a mangled front end sitting entirely inside the lobby. Video showed a chaotic scene of patients scrambling amid smoke and water.

The smoke came from the vehicle's tires as the wheels were still spinning on the floor tile, DeYoung said. The water was from the aquarium, he said.

Barricaded shooter hits 3 D.C. officers

WASHINGTON -- Three police officers were shot in Washington during an attempted animal cruelty arrest that touched off an hourslong standoff Wednesday, police said.

The wounds included injuries to officers' hands and feet, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith said. They were being treated at area hospitals, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. A fourth officer was hurt at the scene, but not shot.

The shooter remained barricaded inside a home in the southeast part of the city and continued firing shots hours after opening fire on police, a police spokeswoman said.

The standoff started Wednesday morning as officers attempted to make an arrest on an animal cruelty warrant, but the suspect refused to leave the home, police said. As officers tried to get inside, someone opened fire.

"This remains an active situation and the individual has continued to fire from that location," Smith said.

Crisis negotiators were speaking to the suspect, Smith said as she pushed lawmakers to pass legislation that would strengthen penalties for gun offenses in the nation's capital.

One officer was struck by gunfire twice, but the rounds were stopped by a bulletproof vest, said Gregg Pemberton, chairman of the police union. Two officers were struck in their lower legs. The fourth officer suffered hand injuries at the scene, he said.

2 vandals arrested at National Archives

WASHINGTON -- The National Archives building and galleries were evacuated Wednesday afternoon after two protesters dumped red powder on the protective case around the U.S. Constitution.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m., according to the National Archives. There was no damage to the Constitution itself.

A video posted on X shows two men covered in reddish-pink powder standing in front of the equally splattered horizontal glass case that houses the Constitution.

"We are determined to foment a rebellion," one man says. "We all deserve clean air, water, food and a livable climate."

Police then led the pair away.

"The National Archives Rotunda is the sanctuary for our nation's founding documents. They are here for all Americans to view and understand the principles of our nation," said Archivist of the United States, Colleen Shogan, in a statement. "We take such vandalism very seriously and we will insist that the perpetrators be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

The building is expected to be open today.

First lady offers Valentine's lawn display

WASHINGTON -- Jill Biden once again sent her love to Americans on Valentine's Day through an art display on the White House lawn.

The first lady's "Valentine to the Country" was revealed as the sun rose on Wednesday. The installation featured a large wooden red envelope addressed in her handwriting, "To America with Love." It was accompanied by a large pink envelope and a card with the message, "Happy Valentine's Day! XOXO, Jill." It was installed overnight on the lawn on the Pennsylvania Avenue side of the White House.

A third piece in the display, a three-dimensional wooden box imprinted with a rendering of the White House, has spilled small, pastel-colored hearts painted with various messages of love, gratitude and optimism. Among them are "Be Kind," "Choose Love," and "U R Special."

The display is strategically placed to be featured on television live shots from the White House.

Valentine's Day is one of the first lady's favorite holidays and Wednesday marked the fourth time that she has sent expressions of her love for Americans with a lawn display on Feb. 14.





