FILM NOTES: ACS to screen ‘Rustin’ at Ron Robinson Theater





The Arkansas Cinema Society will screen "Rustin," the story of gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, who organized the 1963 March on Washington, at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave. at President Clinton Avenue, Little Rock.

The film is available courtesy of Netflix Studios. The screening is part of the society's Dreamland Film Series, which celebrates Black voices in cinema. Admission is free but registration is required -- visit arkansascinemasociety.org/programs/rustin.

A panel discussion with representatives from Little Rock Freedom Fund, Arkansas Public Policy Panel, InTRANSitive, Human Rights Campaign and Get Loud Arkansas will follow the screening. The society is collaborating on the screening with those organizations and also with Little Rock's Racial and Cultural Diversity Commission, the Micheaux Award + Film Lab, Yellow Velvet Studios and the Central Arkansas Library System.

Colman Domingo has received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his portrayal of Rustin. George C. Wolfe directed from a script by Julian Breece and Dustin Lance Black. The film also stars Chris Rock, Jeffrey Wright and Audra McDonald.

Jeffrey Mackenzie Jordan (left) plays Courtney with Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin in "Rustin." (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/© Parrish Lewis/Netflix)



Keynote speaker

Arkansas filmmaker Jeff Nichols will be the keynote speaker at the 50th Arkansas Governor's Conference on Tourism, Feb. 25-27 at the Red Wolf Convention Center, 223 Red Wolf Blvd., Jonesboro. The session, titled "Natural State Storytelling: A Conversation with Jeff Nichols," 8:30 a.m. Feb. 26, will feature music by Eli Adams. To view a full conference schedule, visit arkansasgovernorsconference.com (click on the "Sessions" tab at the top).

Nichols, a feature film writer and director born and raised in Little Rock, started his career with "Shotgun Stories," a Southern revenge drama that premiered at the 2007 Berlin International Film Festival. Subsequent Nichols films include "Take Shelter," which premiered at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival, won the grand prize at Cannes Critics' Week and was nominated for five Independent Spirit Awards; "Mud," starring Matthew McConaughey, one of the highest-grossing independent films of 2013; 2016's "Midnight Special" and "Loving"; and "The Bikeriders," starring Jodie Comer, Austin Butler and Tom Hardy, due for release June 21. He is the co-founder of the Arkansas Cinema Society and serves as its board chairman.





Gus Halper (from left) plays Tom with CCH Pounder as Dr. Anna Hedgeman, Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin, Melissa Rakiro as Yvette, Ayana Workman as Eleanor, Lilli Kay as Rochelle and Jordan-Amanda Hall as Charlene in "Rustin." (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/© 2023 Netflix)





