For moms’ health

As a fifth-generation Arkansan, I'm proud to live in a state that prioritizes the importance of family, and to raise my daughter in the same close-knit community that shaped me. From the tourism our unique and diverse landscapes attract, to our agricultural accomplishments, to being named one of the best places in the nation to found a startup outside Silicon Valley--we have a lot to be proud of.

But as we celebrate these achievements, it is crucial to acknowledge an area where we fall short: maternal health care.

As a pro-family state, the well-being of our mothers demands urgent attention. Supporting moms is pivotal to retaining current and future talents, fostering economic growth and making Arkansas a better place to live, work, and raise our families.

In 2021, approximately one in every five babies in Arkansas was born to moms who didn't receive adequate prenatal care. A child's future starts in the womb, and when mothers are unable to receive quality health care during pregnancy, their children begin life at a disadvantage. Not getting the right support--from medical care to nutrition--early in life can diminish a child's educational and future economic outcome, and even erode our collective public safety.

But the real heartbreak lies in the high number of babies who don't make it past their first birthday. In 2022, 272 babies in Arkansas died before turning 1. That's an infant mortality rate of 7.67 deaths per 1,000 live births, well over the national rate of 5.6. This is unacceptable, especially in a state that has worked tirelessly to ensure the life of every baby is valued.

Shockingly, Arkansas also has the highest maternal mortality rate in the country. An estimated one in 50 women in Arkansas faces serious health problems during or after pregnancy, sometimes leading to hospitalization or even death. Every life lost is a devastation, and efforts to save these lives start with caring for mothers from pregnancy to delivery and postpartum support.

The good news is that hope is on the horizon.

These are issues we can fix. Research by the Arkansas Maternal Mortality Review Committee indicates 92 percent of maternal deaths in Arkansas could be prevented by enhancing maternal health care. That is not a typo; 92 percent of maternal deaths in Arkansas are preventable.

This isn't just a number; it's a big opportunity for positive change. The power to change these statistics is in our hands, and it's important that policymakers know they have our support to take action.

The first step involves addressing health-care access barriers, particularly inadequate public health insurance. Increasing reimbursement rates for providers, including midwives and doulas, is crucial for ensuring women have access to expert caregivers.

Affordability is another critical aspect, as highlighted in the 2023 Arkansas Maternal Mortality Review Committee report recommending an extension of Medicaid coverage from 60 days to one year postpartum. This bipartisan and common-sense policy has been implemented in 44 other states, including Mississippi, Missouri, and Oklahoma, which have extended postpartum Medicaid coverage within the past year.

Furthermore, policymakers must prioritize access to skilled OB/GYNs and perinatal care providers. This entails increased funding for workforce training through medical schools and expanding residency slots.

As an Arkansas mom, this isn't just a policy matter for me--it's personal. Not only have I seen the devastating effects of poor maternal health care impact my family, friends and colleagues, I've also faced my own challenges.

In 2022, I delivered my daughter, Aubrey, roughly two months early via an emergency cesarean. She was so fragile, weighing less than three pounds, and entered the world facing numerous health complications. It was a very scary and difficult time for our family. That fear was pushed further by the postpartum mental health struggles I was experiencing, and if it was not for a NICU nurse recognizing those signs and guiding me toward resources to get help, I don't know where my family would be today.

This experience fueled my determination to make essential resources available to every family in all 75 counties and is why I'm proud to serve as the executive director of a new organization, Arkansans for Improving Maternal Health, or AIM. Our digital platform, www.AIMforArkansas.org, invites parents to share their experiences, raise public awareness, cultivate champions for change, and spur action to improve maternal health-care access, affordability and quality in our state.

It's incredibly important to remember that our family is one of the lucky ones. Not everyone has a happy ending like we did. This is why I share my story, in hopes that it will encourage more moms and families to speak up. This is an issue that impacts Arkansans of all backgrounds, in all parts of our state, and we want our policymakers to see the stories behind the statistics and know there is widespread support for making maternal health a priority.

High-quality maternal health care isn't a luxury; it's a foundational necessity every Arkansas woman and family should receive. I am encouraged to see policymakers and advocates across the state bring awareness to this issue. Collectively, we can build upon the good work that has been done to create stronger families and a more robust future for every community in our state.

Ashley Bearden Campbell is the executive director of Arkansans for Improving Maternal Health, a nonprofit organization that strives to raise public awareness, cultivate champions for change, and spur action around the issue of maternal health in Arkansas.