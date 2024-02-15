Foolishness continues

Arkansas' senior senator, the not so honorable spending lush John Boozman, just voted with Mitch McConnell, Mitt Romney and Sen. Chuck Schumer's radical Democrats to spend $95 billion for a pork-barrel bill wherein there was nothing of value for his Arkansas constituents--or any other American outside the more-war industrial complex.

He's ponying up billions for Ukraine in legislation that continues the foolishness into perpetuity, while leaving our southern border leaking like a sieve.

SKIP COOK

Maumelle

An illness in Congress

Is it possible that the Republicans in Congress are suffering from the DTs? Donald Trump syndrome!

SHERRI HEARN

Little Rock

Invasion of Canada?

Based on the latest compilation of NATO member nations' defense spending in 2023 as a percentage of GDP, Canada's defense spending was only 1.38 percent of its GDP. So the question that immediately comes to my mind is if Donald Trump's close personal friend Vladimir Putin orders his Russian Federation to invade Canada, would Trump tell Putin to do "whatever the hell he wants to do" in Canada, such as establishing military installations and missile sites all along Canada's thousands of miles of borders with the United States?

I believe Trump is too incompetent and too deranged to serve as president ever again. In Trump's defense, he probably had no idea that Canada is a member of NATO and that it spends less than 2 percent of its GDP on defense, thus making it, in Trump's demented mind, eligible for abandonment by the United States.

STUART HANKINS

Sherwood

Can't take it seriously

Boondoggle: noun; "work or activity that is wasteful or pointless but gives the appearance of having value."

The impeachment of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is, by definition, a boondoggle. Wasteful and pointless while attempting to provide something of value. Instead we, the American taxpayers, the employers of those engaged in such idiocy, pay handsomely for these fools to engage in their foolishness.

Ask for--no--demand reform on border security and have legislation, bipartisan in nature, delivered with virtually all that was demanded and reject it because Donald Trump wants to campaign on border security. Worthless and weak those opposing this legislation are. Absent spine, courage or ability to defy the "Great Orange One."

How do we take you seriously in a time where serious leaders are so needed?

We don't, and shouldn't.

CHRIS BAKER

Little Rock

Afraid to do the job

"Abandoning our allies" was the headline on the radio I was listening to while waiting to pick up groceries. Hearing that was like being hit by a gut punch. America doesn't abandon its allies.

I guess our congressmen signed on not to defend the United States of America, but to defend the United States of Trump. (Excuse me, I just threw up a little in the back of my mouth.) They even abandoned the Arkansas worker in favor of their leader. The money that goes to defend Ukraine mostly goes to defense contractors in the U.S. making munitions and missiles, like those made in Camden and hundreds of other factories spread across the nation. But our delegation has turned their collective backs on the good hardworking people of Arkansas because their leader doesn't want a deal to proceed as it might make the administration look like it's doing its job. They are willing to sacrifice thousands of Ukrainian lives.

Vladimir Putin is not someone to admire, NATO is not something to abandon. I spent two years as part of NATO working on the flight line in Germany, and four more in SAC, ending up at Blytheville AFB. I remember during training a colonel told us, "Russia will never defeat us militarily; we will be defeated from within."

Trump has made it no secret he is not a fan of NATO, or women, or law, or basic right or wrong ... or even rational thought. But it is a real gut punch when the people you trust to do what is right, not just for the state, the country, or for decent humanity, are afraid to do their job for fear of their political careers. Thank history they weren't around in 1939.

JIM BILLINGS

Russellville

Fight easier than work

Let's see now ... I'm trying really, really hard to understand my and your representatives in the U.S. House. All I can think of for grounds for Alejandro Mayorkas' impeachment is that he had the audacity to actually work on the border issues, while our fine representatives were too busy pledging allegiance to Donald Trump to vote for the bill they wanted so badly not so long ago.

I reckon the do-nothings were totally scandalized to see something being worked out when all they know how to do is waste their time and our money in blocking any significant measures. It doesn't take much work to be against people and ideas. So I guess I do understand after all. They would rather fight than work!

GENIE H. KISTLER

Hot Springs Village