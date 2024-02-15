Little Rock commission hears arguments on giving police job back to fired officer

Former Little Rock Police Officer Ahmed Soliman listens to witness testimony on the first day of his hearing with the Little Rock Civil Service Commission on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. Soliman is appealing his termination from the Little Rock Police Department. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford) An embattled former police officer who lost his job after a domestic violence arrest -- and ultimately won his criminal case on appeal -- is trying to win his job back.On Already a subscriber? Log in!