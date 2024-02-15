Mayoral hopefuls outline city’s needs

Editor's Note: This is the first of three parts covering this forum.

From rebuttals to addressing misinformation, mayoral candidates were able to set the record straight during a mayoral forum hosted by The NAACP-Pine Bluff chapter on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Moderated by the Pine Bluff Commercial's editor, Byron Tate, and held at Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church, there was not an empty seat in the house as citizens came out for an up close and personal mayoral candidate forum experience.

Mayoral candidates included John Fenley who will run as an independent during the November election, and Democratic candidates who will be on the March ballot: Sam Glover, state Rep. Vivian Flowers, Charles Washington, incumbent Mayor Shirley Washington, Joni Alexander-Robinson and Steven Mays.

Fenley, a newcomer to politics, shared his motivations for running for office during the introductions. He highlighted the unique opportunities and challenges he has encountered as an outsider and emphasized the importance of addressing the needs of the community and promoting economic growth.

Fenley spoke about the potential for investment opportunities in Pine Bluff despite challenges and a need to overcome top-down policies and procedures that hinder entrepreneurship.

He said he wanted to build a science museum to inspire the youth, and he said he feels that children growing up in the city lack such opportunities and are growing up too fast.

Glover spoke about community development and empowerment. He stressed the importance of community development and stability for future generations describing how he drew inspiration from others and their struggles while emphasizing the significance of education and perseverance.

Glover encouraged collective action and unity to overcome challenges and build a better future. Dedicating his life to community impact and spreading God's goodness, Glover said he will use his power and influence to help others and make a positive difference.

Flowers, who is currently serving as a state representative and is a small business owner, said she has had an opportunity to travel the world and with hands-on service opportunities. She said she believes in Pine Bluff and that it can be restored.

Flowers said she is running for mayor to restore transparency, accountability and public trust. She highlighted her experience in various roles, including introducing the President of the United States and serving in an executive role. She emphasized the need to prioritize infrastructure and bring her relationship-building skills to serve the community.

Charles Washington, a former Pine Bluff police officer and retired Marine, emphasized the importance of hard work and determination.

He reflected on his diverse experiences in various jobs, the military and the importance of respecting others and prioritizing people first.

Washington said he loves Pine Bluff and has a commitment to making a positive impact.

Mayor Washington said the city has grown significantly through partnerships and collaborations. She highlighted the importance of finding capable individuals to accomplish tasks and talked about the meager budget of $30 million when she took office as mayor for the city of Pine Bluff, which now has a budget of over $70 million.

She gave examples of successful partnerships and spoke about her 45 years of experience in public service, including 38 in education and seven in other areas.

Mayor Washington said she wants to continue serving the city.

Washington spoke about goals including providing quality housing and mitigating flooding in neighborhoods.

She discussed the city's progress and achievements and highlighted the significance of public services, infrastructure and public safety.

Alexander-Robinson said she didn't have a motivational speech but instead would use her time to educate the public on the true authority of the mayor which is the day-to-day operations of City Hall.

Alexander-Robinson spoke about neighborhood stability and inefficiencies in government, and she said when she first announced her bid for candidacy she included a nine-page plan to the public to address many city issues and issues of the departments.

She said she has a plan for each task and she is aware of the internal and external entities involved.

She also discussed topics including the Street Department, emergency response, customer service, mobility, transportation, home ownership, slum lords, elderly wellness, property registration, rental property registration and more.

Mays expressed the need for improvement in various areas and the importance of collaboration and said things like inoperable street lights and other problems that started when he was young are still problems today and he doesn't want the young people to live the same way now that he lived back then.

As the forum moved into the question and answer portion, during the 2 1/2 hour forum, the candidates discussed improving community safety after Tate informed the candidates of Pine Bluff's poor rating, when it comes to being a safe place to live in America, with the homicide rate being 6 to 11 times more than the national average. Asked how their administration would deal with these obstacles, the candidates had one minute to answer.

Fenley said the homicide rate is a tragedy. Fenley said that where he is from in Utah is listed as one of the safest places to live, so the homicides in Pine Bluff are shocking to him. He said hope was missing from the citizens and the city needed to provide more opportunities for the people and focus on helping those who are struggling the most.

Glover said collaboration was essential for shared prosperity. He said a public works department is needed and that branding and communication are crucial for attracting students and retaining talent.

According to Flowers, reinstating violent crime units is necessary for community safety. She said the city needs to invest in several public safety measures including public lighting and crime prevention programs.

With no surveillance system in place, she said the city needs to establish a real-time crime center for surveillance and ensure police officers are well-equipped and trained to interact with diverse citizens.

Charles Washington said as a former police officer, he understands crime. According to him, there has to be community involvement. He said he feels there is a disconnect between the police and citizens and if the police are properly equipped and trained it would help their success rate.

Mayor Washington pointed out crime and media coverage, stating crimes occur in communities with specific demographics and the media often portrays a negative image of these communities. She blamed media entities for focusing on Pine Bluff especially when crime is happening throughout the state as well.

She said efforts are made to increase visibility and address the crime issues that the media fails to report.

Alexander-Robinson said she feels the city needs to address the root causes of crime criticizing the city's current role of how they have been handling crime thus far. She emphasized the need to focus on victims and implement preventative measures while highlighting the importance of social services in combating crime.

Mays talked about the employees of the city, building on the neighborhood watch programs and said he is planning to change the game.

Part two will addresses more city issues discussed by the candidates.