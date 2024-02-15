More public input needed on Bentonville teacher housing development, say two on City Council

District to reassess after panel rejects rezoning for teacher housing development

Today at 1:03 a.m.

by Al Gaspeny

Bentonville School District administration building.

BENTONVILLE -- Two City Council members who voted against the School District's requests for a rezoning and a future land use map adjustment related to a proposed teacher housing development said residents need more of a voice in the matter.

The