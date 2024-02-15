Names and Faces

Pearl Jam announced the plans for their latest album, releasing a new single called "Dark Matter" as a teaser for what fans could expect. The title track of their new album, "Dark Matter" is the first album that the band will release since 2020's "Gigaton" with the release date set for April 19. Plans are also in place for a limited edition to be released the following day on Record Store Day. A world tour is set to begin the next month on May 4 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Before the date was released, Pearl Jam showed off parts of their upcoming album at the Troubadour club in West Hollywood, a week before the Grammys. Playing in front of select people at the private showing, singer Eddie Vedder, 59, introduced the album to the crowd while saying "No hyperbole, I think this is our best work." Produced by Andrew Watt at Rick Rubin's Shangri-La studio in Malibu, Calif., the album has been sitting and waiting for its release for about a year. Watt, 33, has experience with other rock legends as he has helped produce albums for Ozzy Osbourne, Iggy Pop and The Rolling Stones.

Kanye West and Taylor Swift reportedly had their feud reignite, as allegations claim that Swift had the rapper removed from last weekend's Super Bowl. Allegedly, Swift, 34, had West, 46, removed from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas after learning he had purchased seats in front of her suite for the game between her boyfriend Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. "Typical Kanye. Taylor Swift gets pissed off -- she boom-boom makes a call or two. Everybody's involved. He gets kicked out of the stadium," Brandon Marshall, a former wide receiver for several NFL teams, said on his "Paper Route" podcast. "He was trying to leverage her celebrity. ... So now you gotta go back to the beef. You know, him cutting her off," the former athlete said. He was referring back to the 2009 Video Music Awards, when Swift had accepted the award for best video by a female artist and West interrupted her speech, saying the award should have gone to Beyonce. It's unclear how Marshall heard about West's alleged intentions or if Swift was responsible for removing him from the stadium.

Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)



Taylor Swift walks on the field after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Kansas City Chiefs won 25-22 against the San Francisco 49ers. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)





