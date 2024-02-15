Walmart donates to

victims of Chile fires

Walmart Inc. is helping victims of fires in Chile with both donations of vital supplies and a $1 million social investment to help its employees rebuild their lives.

The fires hit four communities around the port city of Valparaiso, damaging more that 7,000 homes.

Walmart Chile has 51 stores and more than 4,860 workers in the affected region.

The Walmart Foundation and Walmart Chile said they will invest the money in donations and volunteer time to nonprofits restoring facilities for children and supporting entrepreneurs -- especially women -- in the region who were affected economically by the fires.

The funds will also be used to help the families of Walmart Chile's employees. For instance, Walmart Chile has provided financial support through a solidarity fund and emergency credit and is offering free telemedicine and mental health services.

"The Valparaiso region is very important to Walmart Chile and a place where we have a significant part of our operation and associates," said Cristián Barrientos, Walmart Chile's chief executive officer.

-- Serenah McKay

GM adds miles to its

driver-assist system

DETROIT -- General Motors is adding about 350,000 miles of roadways in the U.S and Canada to the area where drivers can use the company's "Super Cruise" partially automated driving system.

The expansion nearly doubles the road miles where the system can run. It includes both limited-access divided highways as well as some two-lane roads connecting cities to smaller towns, the company said.

GM said the driver-assist system is ready to handle some roads with intersections and crossing traffic, which have been troublesome for systems from other companies.

With the system, drivers can take their hands off the steering wheel, although they must be ready to intervene because the vehicles can't drive themselves, GM said.

Tesla's Autopilot system has had trouble spotting and stopping for crossing tractor-trailers, with at least three deaths reported. The most recent was last July in Fauquier County, Va.

Tesla tells owners that Autopilot is a driver-assist system that cannot drive itself, despite its name.

-- The Associated Press

Gain of 4.09 points

puts index at 960.61

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 960.61, up 4.09 points.

"Equities recouped a portion of Tuesday's losses with the industrial and communication services sectors outperforming as investors increased risk exposure following the recent slide in prices," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.