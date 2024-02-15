Nine people arrested on various charges in Washington County

Arrests

Arkansas State Police

Monterrance Brown, 26, of 334 E. Malinda Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of a defaced firearm, criminal impersonation and financial identity fraud. Brown was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Leroy Terry, 21, of 334 E. Malinda Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of a defaced firearm. Terry was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Farmington

Paul Aviles, 44, of 11103 Bear Drive in Farmington, was arrested Tuesday in connection with sexual indecency with a child and second-degree sexual assault. Aviles was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Seth Hine, 18, of 2130 N. Chestnut Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with robbery and theft of property. Hine was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Joseph Aslin, 43, of 790 Elm St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Aslin was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

Kentlee Venable, 33, of 401 W. 24th St., Apt. 116 in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Venable was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Felipe Nava-Monterroso, 25, of 420 Sagebrush Ave. in Lowell, was arrested Wednesday in connection with fourth-degree sexual assault. Nava-Monterroso was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $3,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Brandon Brumley, 20, of 3413 Butterfield Coach Road in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, first-degree false imprisonment and third-degree battery. Brumley was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

West Fork

Jonathan Tietjens, 58, of 136600 Sugar Mountain Road in West Fork, was arrested Tuesday in connection with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Tietjens was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $25,000 bond.