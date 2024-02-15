Riding hot streak, Trojans set to host first-place Eagles

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock's men's basketball team hosts Morehead State tonight in what figures to be a pivotal matchup in the Ohio Valley Conference with less than three weeks until the conference tournament, which will be held March 6-9 at Evansville, Ind.

Morehead State (20-5, 11-1) currently sits in first place in the conference standings. Its only league loss was 61-48 at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Jan. 13. Since then the Eagles have rattled off seven consecutive wins and are the first OVC team to reach 20 wins this season.

UALR (14-11, 8-4), which has won three games in a row and six of seven, is in a three-way tie for second place in the OVC with Tennessee-Martin and Western Illinois. In the Trojans' last outing a week ago at Western Illinois, they overcame a 12-point second-half deficit to beat the Leathernecks 63-60.

Khalen Robinson scored 19 of his game-high 23 points in the second half and the Trojans defense held Western Illinois to 27 points in the second half.

UALR Coach Darrell Walker said he believes the Trojans are starting to hit their stride as a collective group at the right time.

"KK [Robinson] basically put us on his back and got us scoring," Walker said. "I thought defensively it was a gritty effort from my team. I've been griping about how our defense has to get better and now it's starting to get better at the right time. We're really guarding people."

The Trojans now turn their attention to Morehead State in what figures to be their most important game of the season to date. With a win, UALR would pull to within two games of first place and stay alive in the hunt for a regular season OVC title.

A loss would severely dampen any hopes of a regular-season championship as the Trojans would trail the Eagles by four games with five contests left on the schedule.

Morehead State features three players who average double figures in scoring. Riley Minix, a 6-7 senior, averages 19.6 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. Guards Jordan Lathon (15.9 ppg) and Kalil Thomas (11.8 ppg) are the other primary scoring options for the Eagles.

"Give them [the Eagles] their due, they've played well," Walker said. "As good of a team as they are, we should have a good crowd hopefully and we'll be ready to play. If we just keep defending like we've been defending, we'll be fine."

With a week off heading into tonight's game, Walker gave his players several days off to decompress physically and mentally as they prepare for the home stretch of the season.

Four of the final six games left on the schedule will be played in Little Rock, so protecting the home floor will be paramount as the Trojans attempt to get as high of a seed as possible heading into the conference tournament.

"It's going to be an interesting matchup and we're ready to go at it," Walker said of facing Morehead State. "The way we've been playing, we've been competing. We've won games on the road and we've won at home."

"If you're going to have a chance to win the OVC or get a high seed in the tournament, you have to win games on the road and you have to take care of home. ... I don't care who is coming in, you got to win at home."