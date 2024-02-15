Wednesday's games

GIRLS

BALD KNOB 38, EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 36 Andi Muller ran free for 13 points as Bald Knob (25-4) held off a determined Lady Wildcat team in the semifinals of the 3A-6 Conference Tournament at Rose Bud. Treasure Smithson and Aby Daugherty both scored eight points for the Lady Bulldogs. Laney Marsh dropped 13 of her 17 points in the second half for Episcopal Collegiate (12-15). Sophie Eble contributed 14 points.

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 46, CUTTER-MORNING STAR 36 Conley Gibson rattled in 16 points to put Conway Christian (16-10) into the championship game of the 2A-5 Conference Tournament on its home floor. Brooklyn Pratt added 13 points and Ashlyn Kinley had nine points for the Lady Eagles, who led 26-15 at the half.

HARDING ACADEMY 54, HELENA-WEST HELENA 46 Emery Wilson and Kloey Fullerton each had 14 points to elevate Harding Academy (22-7) in the final of the 3A-6 Conference Tournament at Rose Bud. Claire Citty added 12 points for the Lady Wildcats. Jakyra Jackson scored 20 points while Jordyn Gamble and Kassidy Truitt had nine points each for Helena-West Helena (15-5).

PRAIRIE GROVE 58, PEA RIDGE 50 Camryn Cash broke a 39-39 tie with two free throws late in the third quarter and gave Prairie Grove the lead for good en route to a win over Pea Ridge in the 4A-1 Conference Tournament at Gravette. Hope Kid beat the buzzer with a three-pointer to give the Lady Tigers a 44-39 cushion. Lexi Henry led Prairie Grove with 23 points, while Makena Ward had 15 for Pea Ridge.

RURAL SPECIAL 61, SHIRLEY 50 Rayleigh Turner had 27 points as Rural Special (15-11) moved to the semifinals of the 1A-2 Conference Tournament at West Side Greers Ferry. Aubrey Linville and Kendall Kocher had 12 points each for the Lady Rebels. Addie Overturff scored 15 points for Shirley (7-17). Mylie Newland connected 14 points for the Lady Blue Devils.

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 37, GENTRY 35 Allie Hannah's three-pointer midway through the third quarter gave Shiloh Christian the lead for good as the seventh-seeded Lady Saints defeated No. 3 seed Gentry during the 4A-1 Conference tournament in Gravette. Shiloh Christian (9-18) took a 23-21 lead on Hannah's shot and led 29-25 to close out the third quarter, then started the fourth quarter with two free throws after a technical foul was called. Lauren McCredy, who had 10 points for the Lady Saints, scored to give her team a 37-29 lead before Gentry (22-6) scored six points in the closing moments.

VIOLA 57, WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 48 A 21-point night from Cheyenne Newberry did the trick for Viola (13-19) as it eliminated the home team in the second round of the 1A-2 Conference Tournament. Kailey Hallmark had 15 points, and Audrey Newberry followed through with 10 points for the Lady Longhorns. Eden Murphree scored 18 points for West Side Greers Ferry (9-20).

BOYS

FOUNTAIN LAKE 58, POTTSVILLE 57 Wyatt Clem hit two free throws with 4.7 seconds left to send Fountain Lake (16-15) into the semifinals of the 4A-4 Conference Tournament at Clarksville. Dillon Dettmering had a team-high 22 points for the Cobras, who led 39-28 at halftime but trailed 57-56 before Clem's game-winning free throw. Taylor Willis had 14 points, Clem chimed in with 11 points and Nick Johnson tallied nine points for Fountain Lake.

HUNTSVILLE 49, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 40 Kobe Ogden had 25 points and helped Huntsville pull away late and defeat Shiloh Christian during the 4A-1 Conference Tournament at Gravette. The Eagles led 38-28 to start the fourth quarter, but the Saints ran off nine straight points and pulled within 38-37 on a Duke Bowman bucket with 3:05 left. Huntsville then scored the next 11 points, seven by Ogden, to seal the victory.

LEAD HILL 44, ALPENA 41 Lead Hill outscored Alpena 19-12 in the fourth quarter and came from behind for a victory in the 1A-1 East Conference Tournament at Jasper. Nolan Turner had 17 points and Nicklas May added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers, who advance to a semifinal game against Jasper at 8:30 p.m. today and qualified for a regional tournament berth next week at Huntsville. Slade Harp had 16 points and Hayden Jones 11 for Alpena.

LISA ACADEMY NORTH 57, BALD KNOB 43 Peyton Lambert drilled four three-pointers and finished with 21 points to lift LISA Academy North (17-14) into the final of the 3A-6 Conference Tournament at Rose Bud. Carter Days and Aaron Britton had 14 points apiece for the Jaguars. Micah Story racked up 16 points for Bald Knob (21-7). Mika Comer and Jaiven Smith both had nine points for the Bulldogs.

PRAIRIE GROVE 63, GRAVETTE 43 Cole McGarrah had 28 points and spearheaded an 11-0 Prairie Grove run in the third quarter as the Tigers upended Gravette during the 4A-1 Conference Tournament at Gravette. Prairie Grove (11-17) led 31-25 at halftime before its outburst, including eight points by McGarrah, extended its lead to a 44-28 margin. Alex Martinez added 12 and Cole Edmundson 10 for the Tigers, who advance to Friday's semifinal game against Pea Ridge and qualify for next week's regional tournament.

RIVERVIEW 60, HELENA-WEST HELENA 39 Tadrian Baker was one of three players in double figures for Riverview (22-1), which ran past the Cougars in the semifinals of the 3A-6 Conference Tournament at Rose Bud. Tadrian Baker had 16 points, and Dakalan Williams finished with 13 points for the Raiders, who've won 21 straight games. Jon Nicholson had 11 points as well for Riverview. Ashton Henry provided 14 points for Helena-West Helena (12-16).

RURAL SPECIAL 58, TIMBO 52 Elisha Rushing scored 18 points as Rural Special (14-15) clinched a spot in the semifinals of the 1A-2 Conference Tournament at West Side Greers Ferry. Cole Linville aided the Rebels with 12 points. Braden Avery's 19 points and Samuel Holley's 10 points led Timbo (12-20).

TUESDAY'S LATE GAMES

GIRLS

ASHDOWN 58, MALVERN 48 Kenya Williams guided Ashdown (7-11, 5-8 4A-7) with 26 points in its win over the Lady Leopards. Kaylee Dancer had 17 points and Zamariyah Rhone connected with eight points for the Pantherettes.

BAUXITE 72, JOE T. ROBINSON 42 Kennedy Ballard capped off the season with 30 points, 6 steals and 4 rebounds for Bauxite (7-19, 4-8 4A-5), which ran past the Lady Senators.

BOONEVILLE 52, CEDARVILLE 20 Booneville outscored Cedarville 26-6 in the second half and advanced to the 3A-4 Conference Tournament semifinals with a win over the Lady Pirates. Lexi Franklin had 17 points to lead a trio of players in double figures for Booneville (13-13), which won its fifth straight game and will play top seed Cossatot River in tonight's semifinal game. Linley Garrett added 14 and Baylee Parnell 11 for the Lady Bearcats.

BUFFALO ISLAND CENTRAL 50, EAST POINSETT COUNTY 40 Riley Parker had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Buffalo Island Central (14-15) in the 2A-3 Conference Tournament at Bay. Arabella Oliver scored 12 points and Josephine Hanneken added 14 rebounds for the Lady Mustangs. Zan Young supplied 11 points for East Poinsett County (11-14).

GREENWOOD 85, SILOAM SPRINGS 25 A 37-0 first-half burst spurred Greenwood to the 5A-West Conference road win. Greenwood was ahead 9-7 with 4:45 to play in the first quarter before ending the quarter on a 23-0 surge with Anna Trusty scoring the last eight points. Greenwood led 46-7 before Siloam Springs scored with 3:36 left in the second quarter and 53-14 at halftime. Greenwood (21-4, 10-1) was led by Trusty with 19 points. Kaidence Prendergast led Siloam Springs (9-17, 1-10) with nine points.

HARDING ACADEMY 46, RIVERVIEW 33 Kloey Fullerton's 20 points propelled Harding Academy (21-7) into the semifinals of the 3A-6 Conference Tournament at Rose Bud. Emery Wilson scored 10 points and Jama Akpandudo ended with eight points for the Lady Wildcats. London Hicks powered Riverview (3-19) with 20 points.

MANILA 73, PIGGOTT 33 Bailey Wilson scored 18 points to send Manila (22-6) into the final of the 3A-3 Conference Tournament at Gosnell. Lucy Farmer scored 16 points and Jenna LaRose had 12 points for the Lady Lions.

MARMADUKE 65, RECTOR 63, OT MaKenzie Hampton delivered 27 points to get Marmaduke (19-16) into the semifinals of the 2A-3 Conference Tournament at Bay. Justis Joiner scored 16 points and Baylie Joiner had 15 points for the Lady Greyhounds.

OMAHA 65, DEER 40 Maddie Pyshny scored 17 points and Remington Crouch had 16 points to carry Omaha (12-21) at the 1A-1E Conference Tournament in Jasper. Peyton Matlock collected 14 points, Clara Alford logged 10 points and Laila Arnold put up eight points for the Lady Eagles.

PARIS 55, TWO RIVERS 43 Paris outscored Two Rivers 14-5 in the fourth quarter and pulled away for a victory during the 3A-4 Conference Tournament at Hackett. Annabelle Perry had 25 points for Paris, which plays Charleston in a 7 p.m. semifinal today, followed by Abby Yarnell and MaKalie Carter with 10 apiece. Audrey Rowan led Two Rivers with 14 points.

RIVERCREST 58, CORNING 54 Mykayla Banks finished with 29 points to get Rivercrest (16-10) into the final of the 3A-3 Conference Tournament at Gosnell. Destiny Burks scored 13 points, and Zakiyah Brownlee added 10 points for the Lady Colts.

SHIRLEY 42, CALICO ROCK 33 Addie Overturff put in 15 points to spur Shirley (7-16) into the second round of the 1A-2 Conference Tournament at West Side Greers Ferry. Akayla Rocha scored 14 points for the Lady Blue Devils. Maddie Thornton finished with 14 points for Calico Rock (5-24).

WESTERN YELL COUNTY 46, JOHNSON COUNTY WESTSIDE 31 Mykaila Rodriguez had 16 points and six rebounds for Western Yell County (16-16) at the 2A-4 Conference Tournament in Lavaca. Zoe Watkins had eight points for the Lady Wolverines.

BOYS

BLYTHEVILLE 91, POCAHONTAS 62 Jeremiah Wells controlled things with 32 points and 10 rebounds for Blytheville (12-13) as it rolled during the 4A-3 Conference Tournament at Highland. Mir Guyton had 17 points and Brandon Wimbley tagged 18 points in the victory for the Chickasaws.

BOONEVILLE 78, TWO RIVERS 65 Colter Fisher and Noah Harrel combined for 48 points to lift Booneville to a 3A-4 Conference Tournament victory over Two Rivers at Hackett. Fisher had 27 and Harrel 21 for the Bearcats. Cody Sum scored 11 of his 13 points in the first quarter for Booneville, which advanced to play Charleston in today's semifinal game, while Diego Casamayor had 29 points and Diango Casamayor 13 for Two Rivers.

CAMDEN FAIRVIEW 58, DE QUEEN 56 Jaylen Gooden nailed a three-pointer at the buzzer as Camden Fairview (19-7, 9-4 4A-7) stunned the Leopards. Kyleston Gill led the Cardinals with 19 points. Juney Atkins had 15 points and Goodwin accounted for 10 points in the win.

CLARENDON 70, MIDLAND 57 Sophomore Riley Pruitt knocked down eight three-pointers and ended the night with 31 points for Midland (3-19), which had its season end in the 1A-5 Conference Tournament at Augusta. Daemean Roberts had 10 points as well for the Mustangs.

COSSATOT RIVER 64, DANVILLE 51 Zachary McCormick had 14 points to lead Cossatot River to a victory over Danville during the 3A-4 Conference Tournament at Hackett. Austin Bailey added 12 and Tallan Richardson 10 for the Eagles (20-8), who took a 30-17 halftime lead. Alex Mullins had 14 points and Angel Alvarez 13 for Danville.

EAST POINSETT COUNTY 67, BUFFALO ISLAND CENTRAL 51 Jacob Gaines lit up the Mustangs for 24 points as East Poinsett County (15-10) advanced in the 2A-3 Conference Tournament at Bay. Omar McCuiston had 16 points, Trius Reel pulled in 10 points and Dennis Gaines tallied nine points for the Warriors.

FOUNTAIN LAKE 43, CLARKSVILLE 28 Dillon Dettmering rang up 16 points to put Fountain Lake (15-15) into the next round of the 4A-4 Conference Tournament after it beat the host team. Taylor Willis had 10 points for the Cobras.

HECTOR 55, WESTERN YELL COUNTY 49 Ashton Caughron had 27 points to steer Hector (12-11) in the first round of the 2A-4 Conference Tournament at Lavaca.

HELENA-WEST HELENA 38, EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 35 Jordan Bailey ignited Helena-West Helena (12-15) with eight of his 12 points in the fourth quarter of its victory in the second round of the 3A-6 Conference Tournament at Rose Bud. Devon Green added nine points for the Cougars. Jaxon Coleman led Episcopal Collegiate (10-16) with 13 points.

LISA ACADEMY NORTH 43, ROSE BUD 38 Aaron Britton came up with 12 points, while Peyton Lambert and Travion Robinson each chipped in with eight points as LISA Academy North (16-14) knocked off the host team during the 3A-6 Conference Tournament. Blake Bradley hit four three-pointers and had 12 points for Rose Bud (12-15). Bryce Walls scored 11 points and Tanner Rooks tallied nine points for the Ramblers.

NETTLETON 67, PARAGOULD 56 De'Shun Jackson's 21 points helped keep Nettleton (18-8, 10-1 5A-East) in the top spot within the conference. Kobe Jamison scored 18 points and Taylor Smith totaled 17 points for the Raiders.

SILOAM SPRINGS 55, GREENWOOD 49 Sophomores Evan Allen and AJ Moore combined for 34 points as Siloam Springs won its first 5A-West Conference game of the season. Moore scored 14 points in the first half as the Panthers grabbed a 28-19 lead after Greenwood led 9-2. Allen scored 14 points in the second half including a three-point play and a layup to start the fourth quarter to give the Panthers a 42-36 lead with 6:43 to play. Allen and Moore each had a game-high 17 points for Siloam Springs (7-18, 1-10). Greenwood (4-14, 3-8) was led by Jayden Garnes with 14 points.

SYLVAN HILLS 43, BEEBE 35 Deryeus Fowlkes scored 15 points for Sylvan Hills (13-10, 4-8 5A-Central), which has won three of its past four games. Princeton Davis scored 10 points and J.J. Wise had nine points for the Bears.

TIMBO 56, CALICO ROCK 54 Grady Pitcock finished with 23 points, including the eventual game-winning three-pointer with 13 seconds left, as Timbo (12-19) survived in the opening round of the 1A-2 Conference Tournament at West Side Greers Ferry. Braden Avey scored 13 points for the Tigers. Landon Russell accounted for 19 points, including 13 after halftime, for Calico Rock (2-28). Kyle French had 15 points and Audric Browning scored nine points for the Pirates.

VIOLA 55, NORFORK 48 Braden Williams scored 14 of his 27 points in the first half to lead Viola (15-19) in the first round of the 1A-2 Conference Tournament at West Side Greers Ferry. Seth Worsham had 10 points for the Longhorns. Cory Jines collected 14 points and Layne Scalf notched 11 points for Norfork (9-21). Skyler McClelland ended with 10 points.