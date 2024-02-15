VOLLEYBALL

Neal elevated to second assistant

The University of Arkansas announced Wednesday that Jordan Neal has been elevated in his role on the staff to second assistant.

Entering his fourth season with the Razorbacks, Neal served as the third assistant last season. He'll become a full-time assistant in his new role and will oversee recruiting efforts and Arkansas' serve/pass strategy.

In Neal's three seasons on staff, Arkansas reached the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight for the first time, put together three consecutive 20-win seasons and had its most wins in a season (28) since 1999.

TENNIS

HSU's Kamoe honored

Mulan Kamoe of Henderson State University was honored Wednesday as the Great American Conference's women's player of the week.

Kamoe went 2-1 in singles and 1-0 in doubles against the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, Dallas Baptist and Christian Brothers. Her singles victories both came in straight sets.

GOLF

Wilkins tabbed by GAC

Henderson State University senior Ethan Wilkins was named the men's golfer of the week by the Great American Conference on Wednesday.

Wilkins, who transferred from Illinois Wesleyan, helped the Reddies finish third at the Houston Classic. He finished third in the individual standings after starting with a 2-under 70 and shooting a 1-under 71 in the final round. It was his second-highest individual finish this season.

TRACK AND FIELD

Ahnfeldt earns SAC honor

John Brown University sophomore distance runner Hope Ahnfeldt has been named the Sooner Athletic Conference women's athlete of the week.

Ahnfeldt completed the 5,000 meters in 17 minutes, 56.58 seconds at the Ichabod Invitational hosted by Washburn (Kan.) College last weekend. Her second-place finish set a new personal record and hit an NAIA A standard in her first indoor meet of her career. She will join freshman Cera Eckenroth at the NAIA national championships in Brookings, S.D., on Feb. 29-March 2.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services