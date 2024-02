Little Rock police on Thursday arrested a man who faces a capital murder charge in a January slaying at an apartment complex, according to a social media post from police.

Officers arrested Quinterious Thomas, 26, in the Jan. 18 shooting death of Owen Mitchell, 27, a post by police on X, formerly Twitter, states.

Police found Mitchell shot at the Otter Creek Villas apartments at 13600 Otter Creek Parkway, authorities said previously.