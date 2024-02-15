Tennessee tromp

FAYETTEVILLE -- Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes finally got his first SEC road victory against the University of Arkansas.

The No. 8 Volunteers beat the Razorbacks' men's basketball team 92-63 on Wednesday night at Walton Arena.

Arkansas had been the last SEC team Barnes' hadn't beaten on the road in his nine seasons at Tennessee.

Barnes is now 1-4 in SEC games at Arkansas and 2-5 overall at Walton Arena, including a 1-1 record as Texas' coach.

The 29-point final margin was the largest for the Vols in a victory over Arkansas.

Tennessee's previous largest margin in a series it leads 26-22 was by 22 points, 93-71, on Feb. 13, 2008, at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn.

Junior center Jonas Aidoo led the Vols (18-6, 8-3 SEC) with 23 points and 12 rebounds.

Tennessee senior guard Dalton Knecht scored 22 points, junior guard Jordan Gainey scored 17 points off the bench and senior guard Josiah-Jordan James added 12.

Zakai Zeigler, the Vols' 5-9 junior point guard, had 9 points, 6 assists and 2 steals.

Junior guard Tramon Mark led Arkansas (12-12, 3-8) with 12 points.

The Razorbacks got eight points each from senior guards Davonte "Devo" Davis, Khalif Battle and Jeremiah Davenport and senior forward Jalen Graham.

Arkansas fell to 9-5 this season at Walton Arena. The Razorbacks' also have lost at home to North Carolina-Greensboro, No. 13 Auburn, No. 11 South Carolina and No. 22 Kentucky.

Sophomore forward Trevon Brazile missed his fifth consecutive game because of knee soreness. He last played in the Razorbacks' 77-51 loss at Ole Miss on Jan. 24.

In Eric Musselman's five seasons as Arkansas' coach, the Razorbacks are 7-10 against top-10 teams, including 4-4 at home.

Tennessee scored the first five points of the second half -- on a layup by Knecht and a three-pointer by Zeigler -- move ahead 51-40 with 18:62 left.

Baskets by Graham and Mark pulled Arkansas within 54-44.

Tennessee then went on a 10-3 run -- including two three-pointers by Gainey -- to push its lead to 64-47 with 14:15 left and prompting a timeout by Musselman.

The Vols stayed in control and kept pouring it on, taking an 85-55 lead on Aidoo's dunk with 4:48 left.

Knecht hit 1 of 2 free throws with 42.2 seconds left in the first half to give Tennessee a 46-40 halftime lead.

The Razorbacks shot 51.9% (14 of 27) in the first half, but the Vols were even better at 54.3% (19 of 35).

Tennessee had a 28-10 edge on points in the lane, led by Aidoo's 13 in the half, and outscored Arkansas 17-7 in points off turnovers.

Arkansas had nine turnovers to seven for Tennessee.

The Razorbacks hit 6 of 13 three-pointers in the half with Davenport 2 of 3 and Mark 2 of 5.

James hit a three-pointer for a 7-3 Arkansas lead.

The Razorbacks moved ahead 13-9 on back-to-back three-pointers by Mark and El Ellis and a layup by Davis after a Tennessee turnover.'

Gainey hit two jumpers to give the Vols an 18-15 lead.

A three-pointer by Davenport tied it at 18-18 with 12:15 left in the half.

Tennessee outscored Arkansas 12-2 the next 3:13, including a jumper and layup from Aidoo, to move ahead 30-20 with 8:41 left in the half.

The Razorbacks got a layup from Keyon Menifield, three-pointer from Battle, jumper from Graham and free throw from Makhi Mitchell to pull within 32-28.

Gainey's three-point play gave Tennessee a 40-32 lead with 3:15 left in the half.

Battle responded with a three-point play to make it 40-35.

Aidoo's three-point play put the Vols ahead 42-35.

Mark was credited with a basket to pull Arkansas within 45-40 with 54 seconds left in the half after officials reviewed the play and waved off an offensive goal-tending call against Graham.

Officials reviewed the play at halftime.

Arkansas goes on the road to play at Mississippi State on Saturday.