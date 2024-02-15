Threat prompts lockdown at Mills High School





Students at Mills University Studies High School went ahead with classes and lunch Thursday afternoon after a social media threat prompted officials to lock the school down around noon that day, authorities stated on social media.

Pulaski County deputies were on the scene by 1 p.m. and determined that level of the threat to students, faculty and staff was minimal, although they had not yet given the "100% all clear," a post on X, formerly Twitter, from the Pulaski County Special School District states.

District officials in the post asked people not to come to the school until the all-clear was given.

Neither of the district's posts about the incident gave any details about the threat, only that authorities found it online.



