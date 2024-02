Eureka Springs, 1908: The Thach Cottage began as a small four-room house atop West Mountain, built in 1880 for the Thach family. Over the next few years, it was expanded into a hotel of more than 100 rooms. The hotel was easily reached from the train station below the hill by a trolley car. Sadly, the Thatch burned in 1932 and only the stone wall stands today.

