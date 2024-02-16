Arkansas softball heads to Arizona

A tough five-game stretch awaits the University of Arkansas softball team starting today in the Bear Down Fiesta in Tucson, Ariz.

No. 13 Arkansas (4-1) will take on unbeaten Arizona twice during the three-day event and Nebraska-Omaha (4-1) twice. The Razorbacks open the event today at noon against winless Long Beach State.

The Razorbacks went 4-1 in the Paradise Classic in Boca Raton, Fla., last weekend with wins against Marshall, Florida Atlantic, Ohio and Michigan State before falling to Penn State 3-2 in extra innings.

Arkansas has five players batting above .300. Reagan Johnson enters the weekend with a .500 batting average with 10 hits and 3 stolen bases. Nia Carter went 8 for 19 in Florida with 4 RBI, while Bri Ellis smacked 3 doubles and leads the team with 7 RBI.

Pitcher Robyn Herron went 2-1 with a 1.02 ERA and 20 strikeouts over 13 2/3 innings. Morgan Leinstock and Hannah Camenzind each went 1-0 with 7 strikeouts.

"I think we're in a really good spot right now," Carter said. "It was really good to see just where we stood against other teams. For us, just closing games that we should close early I think is what we're going to work on more this weekend. But overall, I thought we had a really good performance on both sides of the plate pitching and hitting and I'm excited to see how we stand against teams like Arizona."

Today, Arkansas will take on Long Beach State at noon Central and Arizona at 5 p.m. The Razorbacks are scheduled to play two games Saturday, against Nebraska-Omaha at 12:30 p.m. and Arizona at 3 p.m. Play wraps up Sunday with Arkansas taking on Nebraska-Omaha at 10 a.m.

Long Beach State went 0-4 in the Puerto Vallarta Collegiate Classic last weekend, losing to Nebraska 7-2, No. 1 Oklahoma 11-3, No. 10 Duke 2-0 and Iowa State 7-5.

"They had a tough start, but as you watch their weekend they were playing better at the end," Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel said. "We expect Long Beach to do what Long Beach always does. ... They pitch it really well, they defend it really well, they create runs by putting pressure on the defense."

Corissa Sweet leads the 49ers with a .375 batting average. Jacquelyn Bickar is batting .333.

Arizona (5-0) outscored its opponents 41-1 with four shutouts last weekend as the host of the Candrea Classic. Aissa Silva allowed 1 hit in 8 2/3 innings with 12 strikeouts and no earned runs allowed during the event.

Carlie Scupin had three home runs, while Olivia DeNardo and Dakota Kennedy each homered twice.

"They swing it big," Deifel said. "They create havoc on the bases. Their pitching gave up just one run, which is really tough to do no matter who you're playing."

At a glance

NO. 13 ARKANSAS SOFTBALL AT BEAR DOWN FIESTA

TODAY'S GAMES vs. Long Beach State and Arizona

WHEN Noon and 5 p.m. Central

WHERE Hillenbrand Stadium, Tucson, Ariz.

TV None

STREAMING FloSoftball (vs. Long Beach State), Arizona live stream