The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Feb. 15 , 2024

JUSTICE KAREN R. BAKER

CR-23-411. Ricky Lewis Neal v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventh Division. Affirmed.

CV-23-73. (In the Matter of the Estate of John Harold Haverstick, Deceased) John Haverstick and Jerry Haverstick v. Frances Haverstick, from Woodruff County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Wood, J., dissents.

CV-23-282. Thernell Hundley v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Womack, J., dissents.

JUSTICE COURTNEY RAE HUDSON

CR-22-590. Kevonce Ephriam v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventh Division. Affirmed.