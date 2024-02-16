Austin Peay men 77, Central Arkansas 67

MEN

Austin Peay 77, Central Arkansas 67

CONWAY -- With a 9-0 run late in the fourth quarter, Austin Peay overtook the University of Central Arkansas to win Thursday night at the Farris Center.

Trailing 58-55, Austin Peay (14-13, 7-5 ASUN) scored on five consecutive possessions to take a 64-58 lead.

UCA (9-19, 6-6) turned the ball over 14 times to Austin Peay's six. The Governors turned those turnovers into 24 points, while UCA scored just two points off turnovers.

Austin Peay's starters scored all but four points, led by Dezi Jones' 21 and Ja'Monta Black's 19. The Governors hit 11 three-pointers, with Black hitting five and Jones four.

Elias Cato led UCA with 17 points and eight rebounds. Tucker Anderson added 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting and 8 rebounds. Led by Anderson and Cato, UCA outscored Austin Peay 32-20 on points in the lane.

The Bears were held to 23 points in the second half on 37% shooting from the field and 1 of 6 on three-pointers.