Bridge closed for repairs on Arkansas 328, near Corning

A bridge on Arkansas 328 between U.S. 67 and Success in Northeast Arkansas has been closed after a routine inspection revealed immediate repairs were needed to address structural deficiencies, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said Friday.

No traffic will be allowed to cross the bridge, which is northwest of Corning on Arkansas 328, about 4.5 miles west of U.S. 67. Local traffic can use Arkansas 328 on either side of the bridge.

Crews are evaluating repair options and there is no reopening timeline yet.

Meanwhile, a detour has been set up: U.S. 67 and Arkansas 211 through Success and Corning. Crews have message boards, barricades and barrels in place to help guide motorists.