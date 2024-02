Bryant police on Friday arrested a Bryant School District custodian accused of recording a student in a bathroom, a post on social media by police states.

Officers arrested Rene Cross, 33, after school resource officers got a report of a school employee using his phone to record a student dressing in a bathroom in a field house that is part of the school's athletics buildings.

Cross faces a charge of video voyeurism, the post states. The post did not name the school.