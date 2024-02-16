Clark takes over NCAA scoring lead





IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Caitlin Clark became the NCAA women's career scoring leader and set Iowa's single-game scoring mark with 49 points, leading the No. 4 Hawkeyes to a 106-89 win over Michigan on Thursday night.

Clark added 13 assists. Clark, who moved past Kelsey Plum's total of 3,527, now has 3,569 career points. She shot 16 of 31 from the floor, including 9 of 18 from three-point range in the 12th 40-point game of her career. Clark eclipsed the single-game scoring mark of 48 points set by Megan Gustafson in 2018.

Kate Martin scored 20 points and Hannah Stuelke had 13 for the Hawkeyes (23-3, 12-2), who remained in a tie for second place tie in the Big Ten with Indiana, one game behind leader Ohio State.

Clark, who needed eight points to pass Plum, struck early. Her 35-foot three-pointer with 7:48 left in the first quarter provided the record-breaking points.

Clark, who had 28 points in the first half, played a part in Iowa's first 15 field goals, hitting nine shots and adding six assists.

Iowa led 53-41 at halftime, shooting 63% from the floor, 60% from long distance. The Wolverines (16-10, 7-7) shot 56% in the half, but missed six of their last seven shots as the Hawkeyes scored the final seven points of the second quarter.

NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 66,

TENNESSEE 55

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Kamilla Cardoso had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 1 South Carolina past upset-minded Tennessee.

Cardoso had missed two previous games while playing for Brazil in an Olympic qualifying tournament. Ashlyn Watkins added 14 points and 10 rebounds for South Carolina (24-0, 11-0). Raven Johnson had 15 rebounds.

Rickea Jackson scored 19 points to pace Tennessee (15-9, 8-4). Sara Puckett added 15 points and Jasmine Powell 12.

NO. 6 N.C. STATE 59,

NO. 16 NOTRE DAME 43

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Madison Hayes scored 16 points and a relentless defensive effort by No. 6 North Carolina State powered the Wolfpack to a victory over No. 16 Notre Dame.

The Wolfpack held Notre Dame to a season-low point total, and also held the No. 3 scorer in the nation, Hannah Hidalgo, to a career-low 10 points on 4-for-19 shooting.

The Wolfpack (22-3, 9-3) are one game behind league-leading Virginia Tech in the conference standings.

N.C. State bolted to a 16-2 lead on the way to a 19-7 advantage at the end of the first quarter. The Wolfpack harassed the Fighting Irish (18-6, 8-5) into missing nine of their first 10 shots and committing seven early turnovers.

NO. 12 VIRGINIA TECH 61,

DUKE 56

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Elizabeth Kitley matched her career high with 34 points and No. 12 Virginia Tech upped its win streak to eight with a victory over Duke.

Kitley, who scored 34 twice two seasons ago, made 13 of 17 shots from the floor and 8 of 9 free throws for the Hokies (21-4, 12-2 ), who have won 24 in a row at home. She added 12 rebounds.

Kitley had 11 points and five rebounds in the fourth quarter as Virginia Tech pulled away from a 42-all tie.

Ashlon Jackson made 3 three-pointers and scored 18 to lead the Blue Devils (16-8, 8-5), who had a three-game win streak end.

NO. 17 GONZAGA 96,

SAINT MARY'S 68

MORAGA, Calif. -- Brynna Maxwell and Kaylynne Truong scored 20 points apiece, Yvonne Ejim posted 10 points and 10 rebounds and No. 17 Gonzaga rolled past Saint Mary's for the Bulldogs' 19th consecutive win.

The Bulldogs (25-2, 12-0) came in averaging over 81 points per game and blew by that total on its way to the 28-point win after beating the Gaels by 29 in their Jan. 20 matchup.

Truong hit 6 of 9 three-pointers and Maxwell added four more three-pointers. Maud Huijbens scored 15 points, Eliza Hollingsworth 12 and Kaylynne's sister, Kayleigh, had 11.

Zeryhia Aokuso scored 16 points and Emily Foy 13 for the Gaels (10-15, 3-8), who lost their fourth in a row.

NO. 18 LOUISVILLE 69,

BOSTON COLLEGE 67

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. -- Nina Rickards scored the game-winning shot with 18.4 seconds left and finished with 16 points to help No. 18 Louisville beat Boston College.

Back-to-back jumpers from Boston College's Dontavia Waggoner and T'yana Todd tied it 67-all with 1:13 to play. Rickards' layup capped the scoring. Eylia Love then forced a Waggoner turnover with five seconds remaining to seal it.

Rickards shot 7 of 10 from the floor. Kiki Jefferson added 14 points and Sydney Taylor had 13 for Louisville (21-5, 10-3 ). Olivia Cochran scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Waggoner scored 22 points on 8-of-18 shooting to lead Boston College (11-16, 3-11). Todd finished with 16 points and JoJo Lacey and Andrea Daley chipped in with 10 each.

NO. 19 SYRACUSE 71,

MIAMI 60

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Georgia Woolley scored 10 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter, Dyaisha Fair had 11 points, including two three-pointers in the final minute, and No. 19 Syracuse beat Miami.

It was Syracuse's first win in Coral Gables since Dec. 10, 2020.

Syracuse was ahead by 17 points entering the fourth quarter before Miami scored 14 of the next 18 points to get within 57-50. Woolley ended the threat with a jumper from the free-throw line.

The Hurricanes got as close as five points, 61-56, in the fourth after Ja'Leah Williams' steal and fast-break layup. But Syracuse grabbed three offensive rebounds on its next possession and Woolley sank a three-pointer with 1:41 left for a 64-56 lead. After a Miami miss from distance, Fair sank a wide open three-pointer with 59.8 seconds left to seal it.

Alyssa Latham added 10 points for Syracuse (21-4, 11-3). Fair, averaging a team-high 21.8 points per game, was just 4 of 14 from the floor.

Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 11 points and Latasha Lattimore added 10 points for Miami (17-7, 7-6).

MEN'S TOP 25

NO. 2 PURDUE 84,

MINNESOTA 76

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Zach Edey overcame a slow start with 24 points and 15 rebounds as No. 2 Purdue rallied from a 10-point deficit to defeat Minnesota.

The Boilermakers (23-2, 12-2), who trailed by 10 after the opening possession of the second half, turned to their 7-4 senior All-American center to help lead the comeback. The reigning national player of the year shook off 3-of-9 shooting in the first half by moving closer to the basket with three dunks, the last slam pushing Purdue ahead 57-55 with 12:27 remaining.

Point guard Braden Smith had 16 points, 9 assists and 8 rebounds for Purdue, which improved to 43-3 at home in the last three years, including 7-0 in Big Ten play this season. Mason Gillis hit four three-pointers and finished with 14 points. Lance Jones added 12.

The Gophers (15-9, 6-7) stunned Purdue early by going 9 of 16 on three-pointers in the first half.

NO. 24 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 80,

TEMPLE 68

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- Johnell Davis scored 17 points, Alijah Martin and Brandon Weatherspoon each had 16 and No. 24 Florida Atlantic beat Temple in a battle of the Owls.

FAU (20-5, 10-2) pulled away with an early 15-2 run. Weatherspoon hit two three-pointers during the spree, and Nick Boyd had four three-pointers in the half. Boyd and Vladislav Goldin each finished with 12 points.



