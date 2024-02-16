Closing arguments made in NRA trial

NEW YORK -- New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit against the National Rifle Association and its former executives over years of questionable spending is nothing more than an attempt by a politically motivated public official to take down the powerful gun rights group, a lawyer for former NRA head Wayne LaPierre argued Thursday in a Manhattan courtroom.

The NRA's lawyer, meanwhile, argued that the state's case showed the misconduct was committed "against" the NRA, not "by" the nonprofit.

"If this was a case about corruption, it wasn't by the NRA," said Sarah Rogers.

The lawyers made their final appeals to jurors during a six-week trial in which James' office sought to prove that LaPierre and other NRA executives wildly misspent millions of dollars of the group's money on lavish perks for themselves, including private flights and vacations.

LaPierre's lawyer P. Kent Correll argued during his closing arguments in state Supreme Court that James had campaigned on a promise to destroy the NRA and decided the "best way to do that was to destroy" his client.

"This is a story made up by a person with an agenda that wanted him off the field," said Correll, as he dinged James, a Democrat, for not even being present in court Thursday. "If this case was so important, why wouldn't she be here?"

Correll argued that LaPierre's penchant for private flights was necessary for safety reasons, given his prominence in the contentious gun debate.

The NRA also benefited from the costly flights because LaPierre was taking them not for his personal gain, but to raise countless more dollars for the organization and gun rights causes broadly, Correll added.

"He acted in good faith and with honesty, sincerity and intention," he said. "There's no evidence that he received any benefits that he didn't deserve."

Rogers, meanwhile, told jurors that she had personally disagreed with the NRA's policy stances for years, as she stressed that the group's controversial stances aren't on trial.

"The politics of the group don't matter," Rogers said. "It's about whether the group was mismanaged bad enough to violate the law."

She said the organization worked to address problems soon after they came to light through whistleblower complaints.

"When the fraud was discovered, it dug in. It turned over the rocks it was told not to overturn. It took risks for the benefit of the organization," Rogers said. "The NRA left no stone unturned."

Lawyers for LaPierre's co-defendants argued that their clients had acted in good faith and had not breached their duties to the organization, as James' office claimed.

"He acted at all times in the best interests of the organization that he serves. He's never acted in his own interest," said William Fleming, a lawyer for NRA general counsel John Frazer. "The man was doing his job, and he was doing it well."

Mark Werbner, a lawyer for retired NRA finance chief Wilson Phillips, said his client had devoted more than 25 years to helping LaPierre grow the NRA into something far larger and more impactful than when Phillips began in the 1990s.

"He is a good man who acted honorably, but the state wants to put him in bankruptcy," Werbner said, referring to the state's request that the defendants be ordered to repay the NRA. "He doesn't deserve to be made penniless."

The trial has cast a spotlight on the leadership, culture and finances of the NRA, which was founded more than 150 years ago in New York City to promote riflery skills. The group has since grown into a political juggernaut that influences federal law and presidential elections.

LaPierre, who led the NRA's day-to-day operations since 1991, announced his resignation just days before the trial opened in early January.

James filed the lawsuit in 2020 under her authority to investigate nonprofits registered in the state. Her office argues that LaPierre dodged financial disclosure requirements while treating the NRA as his personal piggy bank, dipping into its coffers to pay for African safaris and other questionable purchases.

LaPierre billed the NRA more than $11 million for private jet flights and spent more than $500,000 on eight trips to the Bahamas over a three-year span, state lawyers said. He also authorized $135 million in NRA contracts for a vendor whose owners showered him with free trips to the Bahamas, Greece, United Arab Emirates and India, and gave him access to a 108-foot yacht.

FILE - Wayne LaPierre, CEO of the National Rifle Association, arrives at court in New York, Jan. 8, 2024. Closing arguments are expected in state Supreme Court in Manhattan, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in the civil case brought by state Attorney General Letitia James against the NRA, its former CEO Wayne LaPierre and three other NRA officials. Jury deliberations are slated to follow. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)



FILE - Oliver North enters court in Manhattan, Jan. 23, 2024, in New York. North, best known for his central role in the Iran-Contra scandal of the 1980s, who was pushed out as president of the National Rifle Association, was among the prominent witnesses to take the stand. Closing arguments are expected in state Supreme Court in Manhattan, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2024, in the civil case brought by state Attorney General Letitia James against the NRA, its former CEO Wayne LaPierre and three other NRA officials. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman, File)



FILE - Wayne LaPierre, CEO and executive vice-president of the National Rifle Association, addresses the National Rifle Association Convention, April 14, 2023, in Indianapolis. A lawsuit claiming Wayne LaPierre and other former National Rifle Association executives wildly misspent millions of dollars in donations on lavish perks for themselves is wrapping up in a Manhattan court after weeks of contentious testimony. Closing arguments are expected Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

