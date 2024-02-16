Conway in position for repeat

Whatever concerns Conway girls basketball Coach Ashley Hutchcraft may have had about her team in November have been eased going into the final week of the regular season.

Despite losing four starters off last season's state title group, the Lady Wampus Cats have performed at the highest of levels over the past two months, particularly in marquee games and navigated back to the top of the 6A-Central Conference standings, which is the same spot they were in at this point during the 2022-23 campaign.

Hutchcraft has never been one to take any credit for the success Conway has had since she was handed the keys to the program 14 years ago, but what she's been able to do with her team this season is beyond admirable.

The Lady Wampus Cats (21-7, 8-1), ranked No. 2 overall, have won 13 of 14 games and will take a nine-game winning streak into today's matchup with Jonesboro. During their current run, Conway has knocked off No. 4 Cabot twice, No. 5 North Little Rock and out-of-state challenger Link (Mo.) Academy, which was coming off a win over a Bartlett, Tenn., team that had beaten the Lady Wampus Cats earlier in the season.

"I really think we put the girls through the ringer on the schedule for sure," Hutchcraft said. "I know we went to [Washington] D.C. last year and played two really good teams, but I think game-for-game during our nonconference portion of the schedule, this year was probably tougher than last year. And on top of that, because of what we did last year when we won a state championship, then lost some really big pieces, everybody is kind of out for you.

"Unfortunately, our group got everybody's best shot, especially in those nonconference games. But I feel like we've just had a ton of growth since then. We had some really bad games, then we've had some really good games. Still, I think when we went to Duncanville [Texas] and played the way we did down there in the Sandra Meadows Classic, I think we all realized that we've got a shot at this thing."

Conway finished runner-up and lost to the host team in that tournament, but it's tasted defeat just once since, and that was a 60-59 overtime loss at North Little Rock.

The Lady Wampus Cats had to replace nearly 80% of their scoring from last season, namely Chloe Clardy and Savannah Scott, and replenish their overall player leadership that was vacated when standouts like Kaidyn Beckwith and Kamille Brown graduated.

However, Hutchcraft has gotten boosts in both areas from several players, especially Alexis Cox.

The junior, who helped Conway reach the Class 6A state volleyball title game in October, has been a fixture atop the team's scoring charts and is showing no signs of slowing down. Cox has scored 21 points or more in five straight games, but she was putting up huge numbers even before then.

"I thought there were games last year where Lex was the best player on the floor," Hutchcraft said. "The difference, though, this year is that her role has changed. When she was a freshman and sophomore, it was like everything she gave us was awesome and a bonus because of what we already had. But now it's like, 'Lex you've got to do this, you've got to get it done for us to win.'

"I think she's kind of taken on that role and is becoming more of a leader, too, and it's been so good to see that in practice."

Conway consistently gets solid production from others as well, like Emerie Bohanon and Samyah Jordan. As a result, it is in position to win a third straight league title.

If the Lady Wampus Cats continue the trend they've been on, they may be in line for even bigger hardware.

"We certainly want to win a conference championship, and we've kind of built this motto to where we've got a chip on our shoulder," Hutchcraft said. "We've talked all year about people using the term rebuilding when describing us, and how we don't like it. So our girls have really clung to that.

"We're so small, Lex is our biggest player and she's 5-8. But we've got that chip on our shoulder and are going to fight until the end."

LR CENTRAL BOYS

Making the rounds

Little Rock Central's Annor Boateng has checked several things off his to-do list before he heads to Missouri next season to play for the Tigers, but there are still a few things he'll try to take care of before then.

On top of trying to lead Central to a Class 6A state title next month, the 6-6 senior was recently invited to play in the prestigious Nike Hoop Summit on April 13 in Portland, Ore. Less than a month later, he'll get an opportunity to play in the Iverson Classic from May 1-4 in Hampton, Va.

Boateng, who was a first-team Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps pick and the state's Gatorade Player of the Year as a junior, is ranked No. 35 in the Class of 2024 by ESPN and No. 25 by 247 Sports.

4A-1 CONFERENCE

Surprise, surprise

Two teams that finished among the top four in the 4A-1 Conference regular-season standings won't get a chance to play for a state title when the playoffs start in two weeks after enduring setbacks Wednesday.

Gravette, which finished third in the league on the boys' side, suffered a 63-43 upset loss at home to sixth-seeded Prairie Grove during the second round of the conference tournament. The Lions had beaten the Tigers twice over a nine-day span late in the regular season, including taking a 40-39 decision on Feb. 2, but Prairie Grove outscored Gravette 17-6 in the third quarter to open a 48-31 lead and pull away. The win clinched a spot in next week's 4A-North regional tournament at Pea Ridge.

In the girls' bracket, No. 3 seed Gentry was stunned 37-35 by No. 7 seed Shiloh Christian. The Lady Pioneers, who started the season ranked among the top 6 in Class 4A, defeated the Lady Saints twice in January by an average of 23.5 points but saw their season end after they couldn't overcome an eight-point, fourth-quarter deficit.

AND ONES

Fayetteville's Maiesha Washington has been offered a scholarship by California-San Diego. ... Springdale Har-Ber's Delaney Roller, Springdale's Aubrey Wilson, Maumelle Charter's Katie High, Heber Springs' Addison Hudspeth and Camden Harmony Grove's Zakyus Smith were all recently recognized for eclipsing 1,000 points for their high school careers.