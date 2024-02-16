Crisis needs attention

There are roughly 180 days in a school year, which computes to about 36 weeks. Like every other state, Arkansas has compulsory attendance laws that require school-age students to be in class. Typically, school districts allow a certain number of excused absences, and also a maximum of missed days, before consequences and penalties can kick in.

These laws and policies are rooted in simple reality: The object of school is learning, and that can't happen if students are not present.

Furthermore, students who are chronically absent from school face a number of statistical challenges. Elementary-age children who miss 18 or more days of school, for example, are far more likely to experience reading difficulties.

For low-income students, studies show it's a vicious-cycle double-whammy: They need more time in the classroom to master reading, but they're about four times more likely to be chronically absent in the first place.

Chronic absenteeism in middle school is also the leading early warning indicator that a student will drop out of high school.

In short, kids missing too much school portends a host of problems for themselves, their own district, and also for the entire education system.

This gives context to the headline earlier this week reporting that 127,000 Arkansas students were chronically absent in the 2021-2022 school year. Clearly, there's a sizable disconnect between what the law requires and what's actually happening in terms of compulsory attendance. This is, or should be, alarming. Perhaps as a crisis in the first degree.

A corollary concern is that while this revelation might be fresh news to readers, it's old-hat to school and education officials.

The administration at the Pine Bluff School District didn't have to wait for the national nonprofit Attendance Works organization to compile and analyze student absentee data to know that almost half of their students (45 percent) went missing for nearly a month of school that year. They saw it happening day by day, week by week and month by month on their own campuses.

So did administrators at Van Buren School District, where 2,329 students out of 5,577 missed more than 18 days in 2021-2022. In smaller districts, such as Marked Tree, how could school officials not know that out of only 508 students, 257 were chronically absent?

Yet a search of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette archives for the phrase "chronic absenteeism" returns no locally produced results in 2022; the only two stories that mentioned the issue were reprinted from The Washington Post and the New York Daily News.

We shouldn't have to wait for national studies to learn that our local schools are facing attendance crises.

But that seems to be the standard modus operandi. After the Hamilton Project published its report on chronic absenteeism in 2018, which also detailed the problem by school district, there was a short-lived flurry of editorial publicity and a few task-force news items.

This problem isn't one that should get swept back under the rug once the dust dies down. To everyone who wasn't aware of the magnitude of kids missing school, it explains a lot about low literacy performance, sub-par test scores, spotty graduation rates and ridiculously high college remediation numbers.

A doubling of chronic absenteeism in four years means we now need a 50 percent improvement rate just to get back to intractable 2018 levels--and those were considered crisis-level at the time.

It's a small consolation, but hardly comforting, to note that this is not an Arkansas-only issue. Nearly 30 percent of children nationwide, almost 15 million students, were chronically absent, meaning they missed at least 18 days, in 2021-2022.

That percentage is about double what it was in the pre-pandemic 2017-2018 school year, which adds more confirmation to the enduring damage caused by education facility shutdowns to a large segment of students.

Even worse, and as predicted by many at the time, those school closures hurt the poor and disadvantaged students the most. The recent data also confirm that cities and urban areas saw larger increases in schools facing extreme chronic absence.

Some analysts now say it'll be at least 2030 before national school metrics come back down to pre-covid rates, a challenging task made even more difficult because increases in absenteeism weren't uniform.

The worst cases of absenteeism got much, much worse. The overall share of school districts at the extreme level, where more than 30 percent of students missed 18 days or more, was only 11 percent in 2018.

In the report for 2022, it's 40 percent.

Additionally, absenteeism spiked in lower grades, where it's almost entirely the parents' responsibility to make sure children go to school.

There's no fix-all at the federal level, and even at state capitals, the best action might first be to declare and maintain a sense of urgency. Solutions, if they can be achieved, will have to occur district by district, in different measures and methods because the district absenteeism rates vary so differently.

The old Woody Allen quip applies here: 80 or 90 percent of success is showing up.

That's not happening for way too many school kids. And it portends ill for Arkansas.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.