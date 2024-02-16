Marriages

Tony Dunnick, 65, and Jessica Dunnick, 42, both of Little Rock.

Mughal Uddin, 33, of Little Rock and Madison Holiday, 24, of Searcy.

Robert McCarley, 48, and Erin Finzer, 46, both of Little Rock.

Carl Stewart, 71, and Felicia Smokes, 63, both of Little Rock.

Christiana Webb, 27, and Alexzander Williams, 29, both of Little Rock.

Charles Miller, 33, and Kathryn Pazdera, 32, both of Redfield.

Blake Hegwood, 24, and Julia Moore, 23, both of Little Rock.

Antonio Irvin, 47, and Samantha Hughes, 33, both of North Little Rock.

Josue Huerta Hurtado, 25, of Little Rock and Berlin Elorza, 21, of Hot Springs.

Thomas Hewett, 23, and Hannah Etcitty, 27, both of Little Rock.

Kenneth Mayo, 60, and Deborah Standridge, 54, both of Little Rock.

Stevie Gage, 32, and Ozie Grill, 43, both of Sherwood.

Liam Pousson-Moss, 24, and Adie Diaz, 24, both of Little Rock.

Jeramie Whitman, 36, and Breonia Johnson, 35, both of Little Rock.

Joshua Lynn, 49, and Mary Smith, 36, both of Little Rock.

Jason Beck, 51, and Kellie Emerson, 44, both of Little Rock.

Christopher Smith, 39, and Sierra Andrews, 22, both of Jacksonville.

Benjamin Willis, 42, and Yolanda Ellis, 51, both of Jacksonville.

Alexander Seman, 31, and Sushovon Rongon, 26, both of Little Rock.

Zackary Blair, 28, and Zaradianse Hart, 22, both of Little Rock.

Franklin Flemister, 27, and Sarah Reddick, 25, both of Little Rock.

Samuel McClintock, 24, of Little Rock and Hayley Ranieri, 26, of Chicago.

Divorces

FILED

24-429. Jessica Edwards v. Daniel Edwards.

24-430. Dawn Talley v. Jonathan Talley.

24-434. Theodis Thompson v. Griz Thompson.

24-435. Georgann Freasier v. Ben Freasier.

24-439. Johnny Lamb v. Laverne Lamb.

GRANTED

22-2773. Melody Turpin v. Michael Turpin.

22-3581. Sammy Calloway v. Andre Calloway.

23-3557. Linda Scales v. Bill Scales

23-4132. Jade Youngblood v. Brando Youngblood.

24-14. Sheila Peters v. David Peters.