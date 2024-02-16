Derek Hough bringing ‘Symphony of Dance’ tour April 29 to Little Rock’s Robinson Center

Emmy-winning dancer-choreographer-actor-author Derek Hough brings his "Derek Hough Symphony of Dance" tour to Little Rock, 7:30 p.m. April 29 at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway.

Tickets -- $39-$124 (plus fees) with available VIP packages (including premium tickets, pre-show parties and meet and greet opportunities) -- are now on sale via Ticketmaster.com.

The show features "high-energy choreography, stunning stage production, astounding versatility and Derek's magnetic stage presence," according to a news release, with styles "ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa and hip-hop and everything in between."

Hough, a six-time winner as pro dancer on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" -- dancing with celebrity partners that included Brooke Burke, Jennie Garth, Ricki Lake, Nicole Scherzinger, Jennifer Grey, Kellie Pickler, Amber Riley, Amy Purdy and Bindi Irwin -- joined the judging panel alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Toniolo in 2020. He was previously part of the judging panel for NBC's "World of Dance."

Hough's previous live stage concerts include the "MOVE Live on Tour" with his sister Julianne.