Four people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

ARRESTS

Arkansas State Police

Quintavious Johnson, 23, of 123 W. Augusta Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with intent to deliver. Johnson was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $5,o00 bond.

Bentonville

Alonzo Holmes, 27, of 75 Tiger Ridge Circle in Mammoth Springs, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member and domestic battering. Holmes was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

Ryan Lane, 30, of 821 E. Kara Lane in Rogers, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Lane was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County

Benjamin Vinson, 43, of 6964 Davis Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with first-degree domestic battery. Vinson was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $150,000 bond.