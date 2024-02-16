GAMES OF THE NIGHT

BOYS

HOT SPRINGS AT WHITE HALL

WHEN 7:30 p.m.

WHERE Bulldog Gymnasium, White Hall

RECORDS Hot Springs 11-12, 7-6 5A-South; White Hall 13-14, 7-6 5A-South

WHY THE INTRIGUE So much on the line in this one. One of these two will get the No. 4 spot from the 5A-South Conference in the upcoming Class 5A state tournament, and they are currently tied in the league standings. To make things more interesting, they play again in a week.

NOTEWORTHY Hot Springs and White Hall have each dropped three of their past five games. However, both are on two-game winning streaks. ... Aside from each playing twice over the next week, White Hall will battle Lake Hamilton and Hot Springs will face Pine Bluff. Lake Hamilton and Pine Bluff are tied for second place in the conference. ... The past five matchups have gone in Hot Springs' favor. ... Jai'Chaunn Hayes of White Hall is averaging 24 points over his past two games.

OTHER BIG GAMES Bryant at North Little Rock, Jonesboro at Conway, Maumelle at Little Rock Catholic, Hope at Camden Fairview, Elkins vs. Bergman, County Line vs. Ozark Catholic

-- Erick Taylor

GIRLS

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE AT FAYETTEVILLE

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Bulldog Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Fort Smith Northside 23-3, 12-1 6A-West; Fayetteville 20-7, 11-2 6A-West

WHY THE INTRIGUE First place in the 6A-West Conference will be at stake, in a sense. A victory by Fayetteville will create a tie with Northside at the top, but a loss will give the Lady Bears a two-game lead in the standings with two games left in the regular season.

NOTEWORTHY Fayetteville is the only team to hand Northside a league loss. The Lady Bulldogs pulled off a 59-56 victory on the road nearly two months ago. The Lady Bears have since won 12 straight within the conference and 15 of 16 overall. ... Northside's Alex Bunch recently committed to Allen County (Kan.) Community College. ... Both teams are in the top 10 of the overall state rankings. Northside is No. 3, and Fayetteville is No. 10. ... Fayetteville plays at Springdale Har-Ber on Tuesday.

OTHER BIG GAMES Beebe at Little Rock Parkview, Greene County Tech at Marion, Mountain Home at Greenwood, Van Buren at Harrison, Bergman vs. Valley Springs, Bigelow vs. Conway Christian

-- Erick Taylor