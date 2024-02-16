Tammy Miller, North Dakota's Republican lieutenant governor and former CEO of electrical distributor Border States, said if elected to succeed Gov. Doug Burgum, the Republican who ran for president, she "will keep the momentum going and take the state to the next level."

Nkechi Diallo, formerly named Rachel Dolezal, the white woman who was exposed for attempting to pass as a Black civil rights activist, was fired from the Catalina Foothills Unified School District in Tucson, Ariz., for violating the district's "'Use of Social Media by District Employees' policy and our staff ethics policy," via OnlyFans, district spokeswoman Julie Farbarik wrote in an emailed statement.

Erik Johnson, of Roseau, Minn., and Minnesota-based Polaris Inc., were cited for reckless driving after a snowmobile he was testing slammed into a sled dog team on a training run in Cantwell, Alaska, killing three dogs.

Andy Strehlow, a commercial beekeeper, is advertising a $100,000 reward for information regarding the theft of 96 hives that were stolen from an almond orchard in Fresno County, Calif., and noted that it's "more important to get the guy found just so that he can be stopped."

Shane Murnan, 52, principal of John Glenn Elementary School in Oklahoma City, said he was asked to resign months after an online newsletter and LibsofTikTok posted about Murnan's drag career and past criminal charges.

Sally Kornbluth, president of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, suspended the Coalition Against Apartheid student group for demonstrating without going through the university's permission process required of all groups, noting that the decision "is not related to the content of their speech."

Daniel Abayev, 49, of New York, was sentenced to four years in prison for organizing a scheme to charge cab drivers $10 to leapfrog over others in line at John F. Kennedy Airport and waiving the fee for those who recruited others.

Sean Shaughnessy, 55, was sentenced to more than 24 years in prison for selling fentanyl over the dark web and possessing child pornography.

Robert DuBoise, who spent 37 years in a Florida prison for a 1983 rape and murder he did not commit, pending approval from the Tampa City Council, is set to receive $14 million from the city.