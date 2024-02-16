Jonesboro man gets 70 years for strangling fiancee

A Craighead County jury on Thursday convicted a man of strangling his fiancee in 2021, and a judge sentenced him to 70 years in prison.

Shadrack Ward, 40, of Jonesboro was found guilty of murdering his fiancee, Sabrina Benson, 42, in November 2021, according to a news release from the 2nd Judicial District prosecuting attorney's office.

Benson died at a hospital after first responders found her unresponsive, and authorities later determined her cause of death to be strangulation and head injuries. When questioned, Ward told police that he held his hands around Ward's neck until she went limp, the release states.

"The verdict reflects the firm stance of Craighead County against domestic violence," Prosecuting Attorney Sonia Hagood, whose office tried the case, wrote in the release.

Circuit Judge Scott Ellington followed the jury's sentencing recommendation in the case, the release states.

In addition to the first-degree murder charge levied against Ward after Benson's death, he was charged as a "large habitual offender" due to his criminal record, the release states, allowing for a wider range of punishment. The release did not outline Ward's previous offenses.

"A history of intimate partner strangulation elevates the risk of fatality by tenfold," Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jessica Thomason, one of the prosecutors in the case, said in the release. "This verdict sends a resolute message. My sincere thanks to the jury for their attentive service, and to Sabrina's loved ones for their steadfast pursuit of justice."