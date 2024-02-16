Judge looks askance at border law

AUSTIN, Texas -- A federal judge on Thursday voiced concern over a Texas law that would give police broad authority to arrest migrants on charges of illegal entry starting in March, saying it would be a "nightmare" if the U.S. became a patchwork of states enforcing different immigration laws.

"That turns us from the United States of America into a confederation of states," said U.S. District Judge David Ezra, who did not immediately issue a ruling. "That is the same thing the Civil War said you can't do."

Ezra is considering a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Justice Department in the first legal test of what opponents have called the most dramatic attempt by a state to police immigration since a 2010 Arizona law that was partially struck down by the Supreme Court.

It is among several courtroom battles Texas is fighting with President Joe Biden's administration over how far the state can go to try to prevent migrants from crossing the border.

The judge remained skeptical during the nearly three-hour hearing in Austin, often sharply questioning the lawyers defending the law that was signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

Ezra, who was appointed by former President Ronald Reagan, did not say exactly when he would rule but said he hoped to give enough time for any appeals before the law takes effect March 5.

The measure would allow any Texas law enforcement officer to arrest people who are suspected of entering the country illegally.

Under the law, any migrant seen by the police wading across the Rio Grande could be arrested and charged in state court with a misdemeanor on the first offense. A second offense would be a felony. After being arrested, migrants could be ordered during the court process to return to Mexico or face prosecution if they don't agree to go.

Texas lawmakers said they had designed SB 4 to closely follow federal law, which already bars illegal entry.

The new law effectively allows state law enforcement officers all over Texas to conduct what until now has been the U.S. Border Patrol's work.

It allows for migrants to be prosecuted for the new offense up to two years after they cross into Texas.

Lawyers for the Biden administration argue that the Texas law conflicts with numerous federal laws passed by Congress that provide for a process for handling immigration proceedings and deportations.

The administration says the law interferes with the federal government's foreign diplomacy role, pointing to complaints already lodged against Texas' border actions by the government of Mexico. Mexican authorities said they "rejected" any legislation that would allow the state or local authorities to send migrants, most of whom are not Mexican, back over the border to Mexico.

The fight over the law is likely to end up before the U.S. Supreme Court, legal experts have said. If so, it will give the 6-3 conservative majority a chance to revisit a 2012 case stemming from Arizona's attempt to take on immigration enforcement responsibilities. That case, Arizona v. United States, was narrowly decided in favor of the power of the federal government to set immigration policy.

Ezra noted he has experience hearing cases that deal with border issues and is familiar with the concerns raised by Abbott and other state officials over illegal crossings.

But he said he was "not buying into" the argument that only criminals are coming across the border, calling the "vast majority" of the migrants who enter the U.S. without permission otherwise law-abiding people.

He also questioned whether empowering local judges to remove people from the U.S. could interfere with federal processes or protections.

The state pointed to declarations by police officials who would enforce the law. Ezra responded: "I have to rule on what the law says, not what they say they will or won't do."

Ezra became frustrated during an exchange with an attorney for the state who said people with pending asylum cases who were arrested under the law would not be removed from the country, per their federal protections.

"You just go to jail?" Ezra asked.

"Yes," replied Ryan Walters, chief of the Texas attorney general's office special litigations division, moments after saying there is "no safer place" than a state prison for a migrant to await an immigration court case.

TEXAS BORDER EFFORTS

For months, tensions have escalated between the Biden administration and Texas over who can patrol the border and how.

The Justice Department also has taken Texas to court over a floating barrier in the Rio Grande and defended the ability of U.S. Border Patrol agents to cut through and remove miles of razor wire that the state has installed along the border.

Republican governors across the U.S. have backed Abbott's efforts.

A heavy presence of Texas National Guard members in the border city of Eagle Pass has denied Border Patrol agents access to a riverfront park. The agents had previously used the park for monitoring and patrols, as well as to process migrants who made it across the Rio Grande to U.S. soil.

Civil rights groups have argued that the new law, known as Senate Bill 4, could lead to civil rights violations and invite racial profiling.

Republicans have defended the law by saying it would likely only be enforced near the U.S.-Mexico border.

They also contend that it would not be used to target immigrants who have long been settled in the U.S. because the statute of limitation on the misdemeanor charge is two years.

The federal government is seeking an injunction to prevent the law from going into effect next month.

"SB 4 is clearly invalid under settled precedent," said Brian Boynton, who presented the Justice Department's case.

"There is nothing in SB 4 that affords people the rights they have under federal law," he said, later adding that the law would interfere with foreign affairs and the actions of the Department of Homeland Security.

Lawyers for Texas argued that the new law would not conflict with existing federal law. "This is complementary legislation," said Walters, a lawyer for the state.

But Ezra expressed concern that the law did not allow a judge to pause a prosecution for illegally entering Texas in the case of someone applying for asylum, calling that provision of the Texas law "troublesome" and "very problematic."

"It just slaps the federal immigration law in the face," he said.

Texas argued that the record number of migrant arrivals at the Texas border constituted an "invasion" that Texas had the power to defend itself against under Article I, Section 10 of the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits states from engaging in war on their own "unless actually invaded."

The state has cited the same constitutional provision in the other pending cases between Texas and the federal government. But legal experts said the argument is a novel one.

And Ezra appeared unconvinced on Thursday, as he had been when the same argument was presented last year in the buoy barrier case, which he decided in favor of the federal government.

"I do not see any evidence that Texas is at war," he said Thursday.

Before adjourning, the judge turned to Walters, the Texas lawyer, and said that he would work quickly to issue his decision so that if the state wanted to appeal before March 5, "you can." He then turned to the federal government's lawyers and added: "Either of you."

Information for this article was contributed by Acacia Coronado of The Associated Press and by J. David Goodman of The New York Times.

