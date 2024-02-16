Hypocrisy astounds

The craziness of the Republican hypocrisy has reached new heights! First, Republicans will not fund Ukraine and Israel unless the bill includes changes to the border rules. New funding must be tied to immigration reform, cannot be a separate bill. OK, so the Senate works in bipartisan fashion, and finally comes up with a huge bill that is historic in the level of changes to the border policies, while allocating funds to allies fighting in the ongoing Russian and Hamas wars.

Then, Donald Trump whines about not wanting to help America solve the issue, and, boom, most congressional Republicans immediately cave. The Senate's proposed border/Ukraine/Israel funding deal suddenly becomes unsupported, even though it addressed many border issues. Apparently, Trump's re-election whims are more important than moving forward with solutions to the issues facing our country as well as the wars of our allies. Like most of the MAGA cult, the majority of the Arkansas delegation folded as soon as the proposed bill was released.

Hopefully, a few sane congressional Republicans can be found and move the bill forward. Both our border and allies need the help. People are dying. If not passed, I'm sure the Republicans will send their thoughts and prayers to those dying in the Rio Grande, and at our allies, Ukraine and Israel.

CLIFF SCOGIN

Fayetteville

Won't make sacrifice

The existential political question today is not whether Donald Trump would be a dictator if elected president in November. It is whether Republican senators and representatives are giving Trump dictatorial power over the legislative process now to avoid his wrath that might result in their defeat in the upcoming primary elections. If incurring the mere risk of defeat in the primaries is any justification for giving Trump dictatorial power, then the Republicans are agreeing that he was right when he said that the heroes buried in Arlington Cemetery who willingly sacrificed their lives in defense of America were "losers."

Perhaps the time has come when running the risk of being a "loser" in life is better for legislators than the risk of being judged a "coward" by history. Otherwise, how can they justify laws forcing our youth to risk dying in defense of our country when they won't risk electoral defeat?

RICHARD A. WILLIAMS

Little Rock

An open invitation?

"Like two poker players in the Wild West." Not my words, but so fitting now that Turkey's President Recep Erdogan and Russia's President Vladimir Putin, two actors without any moral scruples, are meeting to discuss the future of Europe.

How convenient for them to know that Donald Trump told his supporters the USA would not come to Europe's support if a big strong country attacked. I would take that as an open invitation to attack NATO allies!

ANNCHA BRIGGS

Little Rock

Putting America first

What happened to our senator, Tom Cotton? The hypocrisy is unbelievable. Complaining about President Joe Biden's fun personal posts on TikTok about the Super Bowl while voting against aid to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan and Gaza. What a Putin appeaser!

The world is watching, Senator Cotton. You'll never be Daddy's vice president pick, so try putting the USA first instead of Donald Trump; so embarrassing.

ELIZABETH PHILLIPS

Little Rock

Oval Office functional

We have to face the facts: Both of the candidates for the presidential race are old men. I am 76 years old, so I have an idea of what a 77- and 81-year-old man's capabilities are. Bill Clinton, elected president 32 years ago, and George W. Bush, elected president 24 years ago, are both 77 years old, the same age as Trump.

It is obvious that both Donald Trump and Joe Biden are past their prime and their memories and intelligence are not what is expected of an American president. They both confuse names and facts. The difference is that the MAGA base does not care that Trump makes mistakes and embarrasses himself daily; they just want Donald J. Trump no matter if he makes mistakes or even is convicted of crimes. Biden supporters, on the other hand, are worried that Joe makes too many gaffes and would like a younger person in the mold of Barack Obama. But we are stuck with what we have. A 77-year-old cult leader who may be convicted on 91 charges, or an 81-year-old man with a vast amount of political experience.

The reason that I still support Joe Biden is that I know that he will surround himself with the best people he can get to make sure that the government runs well even if he isn't running well. I believe that Trump used up all the good people he could get to support him in his first administration. I doubt any military general would consider working in a Trump administration after the way he treated Generals John Kelly and Jim Mattis. He will instead get election-deniers and as many "yes" men and women as he can find to make sure that he is able to retaliate against his political enemies to settle all the grudges he has accumulated over the past seven years. A Biden administration will continue to be a functional administration.

If Trump loses and is done with politics, maybe the Republican House and Senate will regain their moral compass and go back to legislating instead of investigating a president's son.

KEN DAY

Springdale

Needs cognitive test

Every year I am required by Medicare to have a "wellness exam." And every year my questionnaire is reviewed and discussed with a wellness nurse before I see the doctor.

If our government-sponsored Medicare program requires this of me because of my age, then why should the POTUS be exempt from some form of cognitive test? He's older than I and has a lot more responsibilities. His physical and mental health affects more than just a few family members.

DON SHELLABARGER

Little Rock