LIVE! Music: JJ Grey reopens Victory Theater with concert March 14

Get tickets now for JJ Grey & Mofro performing at 7:30 p.m., March 14 at The Victory Theater in Rogers. Tickets are $39.50-$75 at thevictorytheater.com. The show will celebrate the Feb. 23 release his album "Olustee," on Alligator Records.

On "Olustee," Grey sings his personal stories with universal themes of redemption, rebirth, hard luck, and inner peace. fueled by life and experiences in the Northern Florida swampland.

ELSEWHERE

Arsaga's at the Mill -- Dana Louise, Jude Brothers and Large Brush Collection, 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Fayetteville.

Walton Arts Center -- SoNA's Defying Expectations, 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Fayetteville.

Mount Sequoyah -- Holy Anvil Recording Co. presents Gardensnakes, John Charles and the Cold Cuts, and Idle Valley, 7 p.m. Saturday in Fayetteville.

George's Majestic Lounge -- Happy hour with Ultra Suede, 6 p.m., Jed Harrelson and Ozark Riviera, 9 p.m. today; Funk Factory, 8:30 p.m. Saturday; Charlie Mellinger Band and Jackson Stokes, 8 p.m. Sunday in Fayetteville.

JJ's Live -- Warren Zeiders, 7:30 p.m. today; Casey Donahew, 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Fayetteville.

Cousins Music Upstairs -- Burned Up Bled Dry, Union of a Dying Sun and TV Preacher, 8 p.m. Saturday in Fort Smith.

Hero's -- Obliviate, Angel Flesh, Orphan Krippler and Protohive, 8 p.m. today; Thru It All, Always Tired and Not The Sun, 8 p.m. Saturday in Fort Smith.

TempleLive Fort Smith-- Saint Asonia & Black Stone Cherry, 8 p.m. today; That Arena Rock Show, 7 p.m. Saturday.

Majestic Fort Smith -- Trenton Fletcher and Noah Bowman, 7 p.m. today.

Pub on the Bricks -- Jeff Horton Trio, 7 p.m. today in Rogers.

Meteor Guitar Gallery -- The Phase, Thru It All, 7 p.m. today in Bentonville.

Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar -- Alyssa Galvan, 7 p.m. today; Bryan Copeland, 7 p.m. Saturday in Eureka Springs.

Folk School of Fayetteville --Dan Bern, 7:30 p.m. Sunday; Bluegrass Jam, 6 p.m. Feb. 19.

The Grove Comedy Club -- KC Shornima, today & Saturday in Lowell.

Nomad's Trailside -- Sinking Season, 40 Open, Takes the Cake and Alien Abstraction, 8 p.m. Saturday in Fayetteville.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com