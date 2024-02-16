Man arrested in killing of infant, woman found on I-440 ramp in North Little Rock

A Jacksonville man was charged Friday with killing his infant son and the child's mother, both of whom were found Tuesday with another seriously injured child near an interstate on-ramp, a news release states.

Willie Mott Jr., 43, faces two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder after, police say, he shot Teangela Tate, 27; killed his son with Tate, 2-month-old Noel Tate; and critically injured a third child, who is about 1 year old, the release states.

The infant, whose cause of death police have not released, was previously identified as Noel Mott, but authorities on Friday corrected the baby's name. Police have not said how the third child, whom they have not publicly identified, was hurt.

U.S. marshals on Tuesday evening arrested Mott in Jacksonville on unrelated charges, and he has been in the Pulaski County jail since then. After North Little Rock authorities filed charges Friday, he was being held without bail, the news release states.

On Wednesday, North Little Rock officers arrested Mott's mother, 70-year-old Diane Mott, on charges of hindering apprehension and tampering with physical evidence, the release states. She was also being held in the Pulaski County jail.

Police found Tate and the two children near the Interstate 440 on-ramp from Arkansas 165 on Tuesday morning. While investigating the case, police served search warrants in Jacksonville that led them to think that Willie Mott, who lived with Tate on Jeff Davis Road in Jacksonville, shot Tate at that address.