Muss: Both halves troublesome in loss

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas men's basketball team shot so well to start its game against Tennessee that the Razorbacks even scored at halftime.

With both teams in their locker rooms getting ready for the second half, officials reviewed a play they originally called offensive goal-tending on Jalen Graham.

After the review, Arkansas and Tramon Mark were awarded a two-point basket. The reversed call pulled the Razorbacks within six points of No. 8 Tennessee at halftime.

But the second half belonged to the Volunteers, who pulled away to win 92-63 on Wednesday night at Walton Arena after leading by as many as 32 points.

Arkansas shot 51.9% from the field (14 of 27) in the first half, including 6 of 13 on three-pointers.

The Vols, who led 46-40, were even hotter in the first half when they shot 54.3% (19 of 35). They were 17 of 25 on two-point attempts with 7 dunks to offset being 2 of 10 on three-pointers.

Tennessee stayed hot in the second half. Arkansas did not.

The Vols shot even better after halftime -- 60.9% (14 of 23) -- to finish at a season-high 56.9% (33 of 58). That surpassed their previous best-shooting game of 55.4% (31 of 56) in an 88-68 victory over LSU on Feb. 7.

"The first and second half we gave up 46 points, so defensively, not much different," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said. "Not good either half defensively."

Tennessee (18-7, 8-3 SEC) scored 90 or more points for the fifth time this season, including victories over No. 22 Kentucky 103-92, No. 15 Alabama 91-71 and Ole Miss 90-64 and a 100-92 loss at No. 7 North Carolina.

"I think they're ranked eighth in the country," Musselman said when asked about the Vols shooting better than 50% in both halves. "They can do that to a lot of people, and they have done it to a lot of people."

Tennessee had the highest shooting percentage by an Arkansas opponent this season. The previous high was 54.7% (29 of 53) by LSU when the Tigers beat the Razorbacks 95-74.

Arkansas (12-12, 308) suffered its fifth loss this season by more than 20 points.

The previous four seasons under Musselman, the Razorbacks had four total losses by more than 20 points -- 82-61 at Tennessee in 2020, 90-59 at Alabama in 2021, 88-66 against Oklahoma in Tulsa in 2022 and 88-65 to eventual national champion Connecticut in an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game at Las Vegas last season.

"We didn't play hard enough in the second half defensively," Musselman said of Wednesday night's game. "Plain and simple."

According to Tennessee's postgame notes, the Vols' 29-point victory over Arkansas was their largest margin on the road in the past 49 seasons, surpassed only by a 44-point difference when they beat American University of Puerto Rico 102-58 on Dec. 21, 1999.

It was the Razorbacks' third most-lopsided SEC defeat at home behind an 83-51 loss to Auburn in the conference opener this season and a 98-68 loss to Florida in 2012.

Arkansas was looking to get back-to-back SEC victories after beating Georgia 78-75 last Saturday at Walton Arena.

"It's frustrating to have a well-played performance last game and come out and play the way we did [against Tennessee]," Razorbacks senior guard El Ellis said. "I would just say, in the second half, stretches like that, we've really just got to play harder."

Arkansas shot 25.8% (8 of 31) in the second half to finish at 37.9% (22 of 58) for the game.

"The one thing coaches can't coach is making shots," Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes said of the Razorbacks' offensive struggles in the second half. "Eric's a terrific coach.

"There's some nights we get great looks and they don't go in. It's those nights you hope you can find other ways to facilitate some offense."

Jonas Aidoo, a 6-11 junior, was Tennessee's top facilitator offensively against Arkansas with 23 points on 11-of-14 shooting.

Led by Aidoo, the Vols outscored the Razorbacks 48-22 on points in the lane, including 12 layups and 9 dunks.

"I thought they got whatever they wanted in the paint," Musselman said. "I thought they had hard post-ups and physical post-ups and they established post position.

"When you catch the ball that deep, it's pretty hard to stop somebody."

The Razorbacks shot 2 of 10 on three-pointers in the second half to finish 8 of 23.

It was Arkansas' most three-point baskets in an SEC game this season, but the long-range attempts played into Tennessee's defensive strategy.

"I just felt like we had to get them shooting threes as much as we could," Barnes said. "And try to keep them from getting in the lane, getting us in foul trouble."

The Vols hit 5 of 17 three-pointers, including Josiah-Jordan James going 1 of 4, Dalton Knecht and Zakai Zeigler each 1 of 3 and Santiago Vescovi 0 of 3.

"I thought we actually guarded a lot of their really, really good shooters from deep well," Musselman said. "That was a big part of the game plan.

"Between Zeigler and Vescovi and Knecht, if you would have told me they would only make two threes and we would lose by this [margin], I would say there's no possible way.

"But there is a possible way."

Tennessee made it possible largely due to Aidoo doubling his scoring average of 11 points per game and junior guard Jordan Gainey, who averaged 7.5 points, scoring 16 in 18 minutes off the bench.

Knecht hit 6 of 11 two-point attempts and 7 of 10 free throws to finish with 22 points. James, Zeigler and Vescovi combined to hit 6 of 8 two-pointers and 7 of 7 free throws.

Mark led Arkansas with 12 points and Graham had 8 points and 7 rebounds.

Razorbacks center Makhi Mitchell, who averaged 13.8 points in the previous four games, scored 1 point in 11 minutes off the bench. He was 0 of 1 from the field and 1 of 2 on free throws.

Tennessee hit 21 of 24 free throws compared to 11 of 15 for Arkansas, which came into the game averaging 18.8 makes and 26.2 attempts to rank fifth nationally in both categories.

"There was a lot of contact and there wasn't a lot of fouls," Musselman said on the Razorback Sports Network postgame radio show. "We've got to play through it for sure.

"Also very surprised we didn't get to the foul line. ... But we got totally outplayed."

Arkansas dropped to 1-6 against teams in the current Associated Press poll.

"On a night like tonight, you think they're as good as anybody in the country," Musselman said of the Vols. "That team is really well-coached. Their competitive spirit is as good as any team that we've played."