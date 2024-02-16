A New Mexico judge warned special prosecutors and defense attorneys Wednesday that she will not consider any more motions as the court prepares for the involuntary manslaughter trial of the weapons supervisor on the "Rust" movie set when Alec Baldwin fatally shot the cinematographer during rehearsal. State District Judge Mary Sommer said the start of the trial next week would not be delayed. Defense attorneys for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed had accused prosecutors of compromising a crucial trial witness by handing over text messages about their case to an Albuquerque-based supplier for "Rust" -- whom they contend is the source of live ammunition that made its way onto the set in place of dummy ammunition. In denying the plea, Sommer said she reviewed the texts in question and they were not material to attorney Jason Bowles' legal strategy. The judge did side with the defense in denying a request by prosecutors to prevent jurors from hearing about a scathing report from state regulators about the "Rust" shooting. Prosecutors had wanted the regulators' conclusions kept out of the trial because it might be used to argue that "Rust" management was responsible for safety failures and not Gutierrez-Reed. Bowles argued that the report shows there were numerous instances of negligence on the set. Gutierrez-Reed pleaded innocent to the involuntary manslaughter charge. The proceedings against the armorer hold implications for Baldwin, 65, the lead actor and co-producer on "Rust." He has pleaded innocent to a charge of involuntary manslaughter and could face a trial later this year.

A country music radio station in Oklahoma will indeed be playing Beyonce's two new country songs, "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages," after the station cleared up confusion about why the songs weren't getting airtime. In a Tuesday missive, the radio station's general manager, Roger Harris, told a fan requesting the songs that the station does "not play Beyonce on KYKC as we are a country music station." And the response went viral among her fan base, which called on the station to reconsider. A representative for the station's parent company, S.C.O.R.E., said Harris "didn't know" that the artist entered her country music era. In a follow-up tweet Tuesday, the Alda, Okla., station said it would play "Texas Hold 'Em" after getting "lots of calls" requesting it. "With a lot of effort, we tracked down the song by about 2 p.m. yesterday and it is now in rotation on three of our stations, including our country station, KYKC," Harris said in a statement.